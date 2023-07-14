Climatologist: Edge of European heatwave will hit Estonia on Sunday

News
Beach.
Beach. Source: ERR
News

Southern Europe has been in the grip of a heatwave for some time now, with several countries expecting record high temperatures over the coming days. While the northern edge of the heatwave is set to reach Estonia on Sunday, maximum temperatures will remain at around 28 degrees Celsius according to climatologist Ain Kallis.

The southern European heatwave "Cerberus" began a month ago. Over the coming days, temperatures in Spain, France, Greece, Croatia and Turkey are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius. According a report by the BBC, The European Space Agency (ESA) has warned that temperatures in Italy could even hit 48C in some places, the highest ever recorded in Europe.

Speaking on ETV morning show "Vikerhommik," climatologist Ain Kallis said that the current heatwave in Europe is attracting a lot of attention. National governments are keeping a watchful eye on the developments and have also been introducing responsive measures such as cooling shelters for the elderly.

According to Kallis, the northern edge of the heatwave will probably reach Estonia on Sunday. "Fortunately, we have low pressure systems coming from the west and a high pressure area over Finland, which holds the heat back a bit. But (temperatures of) 26-28C could reach Estonia, though maybe only for a short time," Kallis said.

However, the climatologist also noted that there is still half of July and the whole of August to come, which is the time Estonia has its hottest annual temperatures.

Kallis explained, that heatwaves are climatic phenomena, which occur all the time. It is however, the frequency of heatwaves, which determines whether they are caused by climate change.

To exemplify this, he pointed out that Estonia experienced four or five separate heatwaves in 2018. Last year, there were four, while this year the first heatwave hit Estonia in June, even though the air temperature did not exceed 30C.

Discussing long-term trends, Kallis said, that in Tartu the average annual temperature between 1901 and 1930 was 4.7C. Between 1961 and 1990 it was 5.0C, while currently it is up to 6.4C.

"This is a figure that cannot be disputed. We have been measuring temperatures pretty accurately for nearly 160 years in Estonia, and these indicators show that temperatures are on the rise. Whether some years are colder or warmer or when it snows more or unusually less than normal, is just an indication of climate fluctuations. However, the general tendency is still unfortunately that things are warming up," Kallis explained.

To date, the highest temperature on record in Estonia is 35.6C, while there are also unofficial records of temperatures reaching 38C. Kallis predicts that Estonia could well experience temperatures of 38-39C in the next few years. "Anything above 40 degrees is a bit doubtful in our conditions for the next couple of decades," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:38

Martin Helme: EKRE will not back down, extraordinary elections possible

12:37

PPA apprehend culprit in Volodymyr Zelenskyy sculpture car ramming incident

12:17

Gallery: Ivo Linna and Supernova perform on Tartu's Car-free Avenue

11:23

Center Party's extraordinary congress set for September 10 in Paide

11:02

Climatologist: Edge of European heatwave will hit Estonia on Sunday

10:40

Gallery: Island of Ruhnu gets long-awaited Rescue Board station

09:48

Narva Trans suffer 2-0 Conference League defeat to Pyunik Yerevan

09:46

Tallinn deputy mayor joins calls to postpone Center congress to September

08:30

ERR in Helsinki: Joe Biden heralds new era in Finland's security policy

08:11

Kaido Ivask elected new Mayor of Paide

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

31.01

Russian plane entered Estonian airspace without permission on Saturday

13.07

Estonian government declares emergency situation in agriculture sector

12.07

Bolt revenue up 152 percent on year to 2022, still made a loss

12.07

Estonia's strawberry database helps fight crime

13.07

Elron weighing up rail network expansion in Tallinn and beyond

13.07

Traffic psychologist: Estonia has stalled on solutions to traffic problems

13.07

Kaja Kallas to major opposition donor: Don't try to silence the messenger

13.07

US President Joe Biden in Helsinki for top-level summit with Nordic leaders

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: