Video: Tallinn Zoo inhabitants celebrating Easter

Easter is a time for coloring eggs, which activity the inhabitants of Tallinn Zoo also know how to enjoy.

Black rhinos Kibibi and Kigoma tried to color eggs using their lips, following some gentle encouragement from their caretaker, and did a good job of it. They used their triangular upper lip to apply finger paint to the eggs.

Caracals Barak and Barunka took turns looking for eggs hidden around their enclosure and eating pieces of meat off of them.

Tallinn Zoo's female elephants also found eggs in their enclosure. Draay grabbed her egg from a nest made of twigs using her trunk and then let it roll to the floor, while Fien put hers in her mouth, squeezed it until it broke, immediately spit it out and rushed to warn Draay not to do the same.

Corsac fox Rita had a choice between going for the white or red, raw or boiled egg first. Finally, she picked them up one by one with her teeth and buried them in the ground.

The meerkat family raided eggshells for treats, grubs and minced meat. Pygmy hippopotamus Pupa snacked on carrots cut into the shape of eggs.

Amur leopard Alexei munched meat off a neckbone before sniffing at a spring salad of sprouts, chicken eggs, apples and carrots, which he did not end up touching.

The zoo's European legless lizard was keen to push the quail egg it was given with its nose but stopped short of taking it in its mouth. The blue-tongued skink, on the other hand, got hold of the egg with its jaws on attempt three, bit into it and was rewarded with the tasty contents.

As veritable specialists of egg crushing, the Egyptian vultures feasted on chicken and quail eggs.

