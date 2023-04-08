Good Friday marked by processions across Estonia

News
Good Friday procession in Tallinn's Old Town in progress, April 7, 2023.
Good Friday procession in Tallinn's Old Town in progress, April 7, 2023. Source: ERR
News

Good Friday was marked across Estonia with a stations of the cross procession, in several towns.

Notwithstanding the oft-heard claim by the social media commentariat that Estonia is the least religious country either in Europe or the world, Tallinn's Old Town was the backdrop to one large procession, starting at St. John's Church (Jaani kirik), led by head of the Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church (EELK), Archbishop Urmas Viilma.

This underscored another tendency in Estonia, of an ecumenism and readiness to involve other churches, or at least their leaderships, in a show of unity regardless of, for instance Martin Luther's writings on the papacy and the Catholic Church, or the issues at stake, sometimes literally, during the Reformation.

Archbishop Viilma, who is also president of the Estonian Council of Churches (EKN), told ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) that Good Friday (Estonian: Suur Reede): "Can't be celebrated directly with the Orthodox Church, for example, because the Good Friday stations of the cross tradition pertains more to the Western Church than to the Eastern Church."

"However, the message that Christ died and was resurrected is common to all churches," he went on.

Eastern Orthodox Easter falls next Sunday, April 16.

The Tallinn procession traversed the Old Town to the St. Peter and St. Paul's Cathedral (RC), before making its way to St. Olaf' Church (Oleviste kirik - Baptist), and finishing at St Mary's Cathedral (Toomkirik) on Toompea.

Catholic Priest Igor Gavriltchik told AK that: "There are 14 stages which we stop at when worshipping. At each of them, we pray and then ponder on what Jesus Christ did for us and what our right is (sic)."

Similar stations of the cross processions took place in around a dozen towns nationwide, AK reported.

One of these was Haapsalu, where the procession was led from Haapsalu Cathedral to the Haapsalu Episcopal Castle.

The original AK report (in Estonian) is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

09:50

Good Friday marked by processions across Estonia

09:03

Tax hikes, marriage equality make Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition agreement

07.04

Defense League looking to mark all War of Independence graves

07.04

Music Business Awards in, Klassikaraadio wins radio station of the year

07.04

SDE leader: Coalition agreement ready, includes tax changes Updated

07.04

Gallery: NATO ships visiting Estonia

07.04

Mayyada Abdel Salam: Expatriates' challenges in Estonia

07.04

Cyberdefense exercise in Tallinn to see over 3,000 participants

07.04

EDF to call over 10,000 reservists for territorial defense exercise

07.04

Video: Tallinn Zoo inhabitants celebrating Easter

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

06.04

Estonia's busiest road hit by drug smuggling boom

07.04

SDE leader: Coalition agreement ready, includes tax changes Updated

07.04

EDF to call over 10,000 reservists for territorial defense exercise

07.04

Mayyada Abdel Salam: Expatriates' challenges in Estonia

06.04

Estonian citizen supplying Russia with US electronics arrested in Estonia

07.04

Gallery: NATO ships visiting Estonia

06.04

Tallink leases MS Star long-term to Irish shipping line

07.04

Cyberdefense exercise in Tallinn to see over 3,000 participants

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: