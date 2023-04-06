Third 'Melchior the Apothecary' movie in Estonian theaters next week

The third installment of the "Melchior the Apothecary" movie trilogy is set to hit Estonian theaters next week. According to director Elmo Nüganen, the third Melchior film is even more tense and intense than previous installments.

In the third part of the trilogy, Melchior's wife Keterlyn witnesses a brutal attack. The life of an unknown young man is saved. However, the victim, who has lost his memory does not know who he is and how he ended up in Tallinn.

A ring found at the scene leads Melchior to the night brotherhood, the bizarre troupe that performed on Fair Day, which also raises questions. Frightening signs suggest that not only the unknown man recovering from the attack is in danger, but also Melchior and Keterlyn, who are treating him.

According to Elmo Nüganen, the third film marks the end of the first phase of the Melchior series. "The final act of the trilogy is the longest and, by far, the most intense of all three films. This movie is probably my favorite. I wanted to put Melchior in borderline situations – for him to face difficult ethical choices. I wanted to see if he would get out of there alive, and honestly, I was very worried about him," Nüganen said.

He also stressed, that while the three films come together to form a single story, they can also all be enjoyed separately as stand-alone feature films.

Melchior the Apothecary: The Executioner's Daughter. Source: Robert Lang

In the final part of the "Melchior the Apothecary" trilogy, several new characters will appear, alongside Märten Metsaviiru, Maarja Johanna Mägi and Alo Kõrve, who are already well-known from the previous films. The new cast includes actors Karl Robert Saaremäe, Ott Raidmets, Hele Kõrve, Martin Veinmann, Andres Mähar and Jan Uuspõld.

The official premiere of the third part of the medieval criminal trilogy "Melchior the Apothecary. The Executioner's Daughter" will take place on April 10 at the Apollo Solaris cinema in Tallinn.

Preliminary screenings are also set to be held in selected movie theaters over the Easter period, starting on April 6. The film will then be released in all Estonian cinemas on April 14.

Special screenings with introductions by the filmmakers will take place on April 12 in Jõhvi, April 13 in Tartu, April 15 in Saaremaa and April 19 in Viljandi.

