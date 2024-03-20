Apollo Cinema to open third Tartu movie theater in Tasku Center

Apollo Cinema is set to open a new movie theater in Tartu's Tasku Center. The first movies at the new theater will be shown on March 28.

Apollo Cinema has held a lease agreement with Tasku for several years, but has yet to screen any movies on the property. From March 28 however, movies will be shown at the new Apollo Tasku movie theater, with tickets already on sale.

"The movie theater business is slowly recovering after an intermediate downturn, which gave us the opportunity to make this long-awaited investment and open the Apollo Tasku movie theater," said Kadri Ärm, CEO of Apollo Cinema.

The new Apollo movie theater, which is set to open in the Tasku Center on March 28, will have four screens, the largest of which will seat 209 people.

The new movie theater in the Tasku Center will be the third Apollo movie theater in Tartu.

Movie theater chain Cinamon, which previously operated in the Tasku Center, closed its doors in 2020 after twelve years.

Apollo Cinema is the largest movie theater operator in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Apollo Kino is owned by UP Invest, an investment company owned by businessman Margus Linnamäe.

