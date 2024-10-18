X!

Competition Board says will keep an eye on Apollo cinemas

News
Apollo movie theater.
Apollo movie theater. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Businessman Margus Linnamäe's Apollo cinema chain has effectively reached a near-monopoly status. This week, Apollo acquired the last remaining cinema in Viljandi, previously owned by Forum Cinemas. The Competition Authority has stated it will keep a close eye on the Apollo chain.

The last cinema link in the Forum Cinemas chain in Viljandi transferred ownership to the Apollo cinema chain this week. Of the major commercial cinemas in Estonia, only the one owned by Cinamon at the T1 Mall in Tallinn remains outside Apollo's control.

"A cinema business operates similarly to a scale-based business. If we operate within a slightly larger group, we can ultimately do it more efficiently, manage costs better and thus run the cinema business more sustainably while also offering more reasonable ticket prices," said Toomas Tiivel, CEO of Apollo Group.

Asked whether ticket prices would now become cheaper, Tiivel replied that he wasn't sure, as everything else in life is getting more expensive.

"Cinema ticket prices are still determined by the market and demand," he added.

Regarding whether Apollo Group has further ambitions in Estonia's cinema market, Tiivel said that they would likely look southward. "The Estonian market is small, the number of people is limited, so there's not much room for more," he explained.

Like the Forum Cinemas chain, Apollo also focuses on Hollywood productions. For now, the Ministry of Culture is not concerned about a decline in the diversity of film offerings.

"In a sense, you could say there's an oversupply of the same kinds of films. About 64 percent of films in cinemas are American. So it's not a direct cause for concern yet. Of course, it would be nice to have more European and Estonian films, but it's not particularly tragic. The bigger concern might be the position of those cinemas that only show independent films, art house and value cinema. Their position could weaken over time," said Karlo Funk, audiovisual adviser at the Ministry of Culture.

The cinema market now finds itself in a near-monopolistic situation. How did this happen?

"A dominant market position or a monopoly is not illegal. What's illegal is acquiring that position with the aim of raising prices or somehow harming the market or competition. The Competition Authority cannot make that assessment today," said Evelin Pärn-Lee, director-general of the Competition Authority.

The Competition Authority has an ongoing investigation regarding participants in the cinema market, but it has not yet taken a position on the current situation. However, the authority promises to keep an eye on Apollo's operations.

"In a situation where a company holds a dominant market position and prices are unreasonably high, this is clearly a violation. The Competition Authority has been analyzing and monitoring cinema ticket prices over the past four years, and we have indeed seen a trend of rising prices. It's too early to say whether this is a case of exploitative price increases, but objectively speaking, prices have gone up," Pärn-Lee stated.

Art house cinemas, which operate with state support, have also raised or are planning to raise ticket prices.

"We absorbed the VAT increase at the beginning of the year, but this fall we were forced to adjust ticket prices upward a little, and that adjustment was made some time ago," said Rein Palosaar, head of Artis Cinema.

"There will definitely be a ticket price increase because the state has decided to raise VAT. This affects everyone equally. Adding a 24 percent VAT to cultural event tickets is absolutely outrageous," said Indrek Kasela, owner of Sõprus Cinema.

The rise in ticket prices, combined with the general increase in the cost of living, has led to a decline in cinema attendance. This negative trend could continue into next year, as the Ministry of Culture's support for art house cinemas will decrease by 4 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

14:11

Kristin Tattar takes lead in DGPT season finale in North Carolina

13:40

Hegle Pärna and Merlin Liis-Toomela: Cyber threats increasingly complicated

13:33

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to visit Estonia

13:12

Tallinn's first four new trams named after historical businessmen

12:59

Tartu University researchers make imaging technology breakthrough

12:43

Opposition leaders call for Reform to remove Jürgen Ligi as finance minister Updated

12:23

Ott Tänak in fifth place after WRC Central European Rally stage four

12:12

Former Eesti Energia CEO: Best time to build offshore wind farms missed

11:30

Estonia's Alutaguse National Park to rival Lahemaa for size

10:55

Competition Board says will keep an eye on Apollo cinemas

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

17.10

City's transport department finds Tallinn needs Järve tram line

17.10

Estonia's annual inflation rate in September still double eurozone as a whole

17.10

UK assigns brigade for Estonia's defense, pledges tanks

17.10

Gallery: Students protest in Tallinn in support of free higher education

16.10

Nordica must find solution to problem of idle aircraft

12:43

Opposition leaders call for Reform to remove Jürgen Ligi as finance minister Updated

17.10

Finance minister: Level of debate shows MPs cannot be given bigger state budget role

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo