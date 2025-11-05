X!

Major businessman Margus Linnamäe's MM Grupp turnover falls abruptly in 2024

News
Margus Linnamäe.
Margus Linnamäe. Source: Magnum AS
News

The turnover of Margus Linnamäe's MM Grupp fell from €938 million to €379 million in a year, due to structural changes including the separation of drug wholesaler Magnum.

MM Grupp's most recent financial year, which began on May 1, 2024 and ended this April, was marked by overall economic stagnation, interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, according to the group's annual report.

Key transactions during the year included investments in forest and farmland, the sale of shares in Skypark SIA and Theatrical Film Distribution OÜ and the acquisition of additional stakes in Apollo Grupp OÜ and Lido AS.

While the group's turnover in the previous financial year stood at nearly €938.5 million, it dropped to about €377.5 million this past year — a decline of roughly 2.5 times. The group attributed this steep fall to structural changes.

Specifically, as of January 1 last year, Magnum AS and Happytheka Oy were separated from MM Grupp. In the process, a portion of MM Grupp's assets was transferred to MM Pharma OÜ, which is not part of the group but is also owned by Margus Linnamäe.

As a result of the split, the group's assets, liabilities and equity all decreased. MM Grupp reported total assets of €665 million and liabilities of €325 million.

Looking at turnover by sector, revenue grew in areas such as food services, sales of medical and laboratory equipment, journalism subscriptions, intellectual property services, social care services and green energy.

However, revenue declined in catering, broadcast production and advertising services, film exhibition and the production of newspapers and other printed materials.

Revenue from retail and wholesale of veterinary supplies, as well as veterinary clinics, totaled €43.8 million in the previous financial year but dropped to zero last year. This is due to Linnamäe's sale of the Petcity pet supply chain to Musti Group, the largest pet services corporation in the Nordics.

Turnover in the retail and wholesale of computers and electronics also fell sharply — from €87.8 million to €4.3 million. This was the result of the group's sale of iDeal Group AS in February of last year.

MM Grupp reported a net profit of approximately €5.4 million, down from nearly €7.9 million the year before.

The group generated the majority of its revenue in Estonia, followed by Latvia, Lithuania and Finland.

In the 2024–2025 period, MM Grupp acquired the operations of the Viljandi cinema and took minority stakes in Apollo Grupp, Apollo Film Productions, KM Properties SIA and Lido AS. Following these transactions, the group became the full owner of Apollo Grupp, Apollo Film Productions and KM Properties SIA, while its stake in Lido rose to 96 percent.

In the same financial year, the group sold the companies Hallistemaa OÜ, Alex-Agro OÜ, SIA APL Skypark, Theatrical Film Distribution OÜ and Vao Põldur OÜ. It also sold a 50 percent stake in Target Master OÜ, which is now classified as an associate company.

The group also established a new company, PoCo Experience OÜ, in which it holds a 50 percent stake.

MM Grupp employed a total of 3,820 people: 2,072 in Estonia and 1,323 in Latvia. The group's total labor costs amounted to €118.2 million.

The group opted not to distribute dividends and instead retained its net profit for the year. As of the end of April, MM Grupp's retained earnings totaled €30 million.

During the past financial year, MM Grupp operated in sectors including real estate investment, media and advertising, solar energy, software development, film distribution, food service, entertainment, food production, agriculture, retail and the sale and servicing of used Apple devices.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:59

Center and Isamaa Tallinn coalition talks to start Thursday

13:37

Tallinn mayor's ice hockey ads ruled illegal donation

13:14

Tartu officials and residents voice concerns over incoming Swedish prisoners

12:58

Businessman: I would not accept an offer to be mayor of Tallinn today

12:32

Journalist: Rise in non-Estonian-speaking service staff in Tallinn 'our fault'

11:55

Urmet Kook: Noblesse oblige, Mr. Prime Minister

11:19

Major businessman Margus Linnamäe's MM Grupp turnover falls abruptly in 2024

10:43

Norstat poll: Reform Party rating hits new low point

10:03

Auditor General: Estonian state has more ambitions than it has resources

09:27

AI researcher: Thinking for oneself is the only way to be free and in control

be prepared!

Most Read articles

31.10

EDF intelligence head: Pokrovsk not ready to fall in the next few days

07:55

Pro-Kremlin propagandist Oleg Bessedin detained by ISS

04.11

NATO's Crossed Swords cyber exercise gets underway in Tallinn

04.11

Estonia's pro-inspired urban bike park opens in Tartu this week

04.11

Estonia removes Russia as birthplace from Petseri-born citizens' passports

04.11

Estonian FM in Beijing: China's support for Russia in Ukraine shapes our relations

04.11

Tpilet and Cargobus operator to close branches in four Estonian cities

02.11

Russian border guard boat flies Wagner Group flag on Narva River

03.11

Estonia's fuel sellers running out of ammunition in price war

04.11

European Commission provides funding for Pärnu Airport methanol plant project

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo