Skeleton Technologies opens new batteries for AI data centers plant in Finland

The factory, located in Varkaus, North Savo, will produce super-batteries for AI data centers. Skeleton also indicates it plans to invest an additional €25 million on top of the initial outlay, noting that its solutions significantly reduce the amount and cost of energy used by data centers.

The company officially opened the Finnish plant Wednesday, Finland, attended by Finnish Minister of Employment Matias Marttinen and Estonia's Minister of Energy and Environment Andres Sutt (Reform).

The Varkaus plant currently employs 37 people and has an annual production capacity of 250,000 super-batteries, amounting to 1GW of power. Looking ahead, Skeleton aims to increase its output to two million super-batteries, eight times its current capacity, by the end of 2029, which would result in the creation of more than 200 additional jobs.

Skeleton received €7 million in support from Finland's regional development organization ELY in opening the plant. Additionally, the company plans to open a new supercapacitor facility in Germany at the end of this month. Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) is set to attend as keynote speaker at the event.

Founded in 2009, Skeleton's energy storage solutions are based on its patented Curved Graphene tech, which significantly increases the energy density of supercapacitors and SuperBatteries, as outlined on the company's website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!