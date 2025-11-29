Estonia's Skeleton Tech opens €220 million supercapacitor plant in Leipzig

Skeleton Technologies has opened a €220 million supercapacitor plant in Leipzig, Germany, expanding production for Europe's grid and fast-growing U.S. AI data centers.

The company said the factory is already supplying solutions to Siemens, General Electric and Hitachi Energy for grid-stabilization systems, as well as to leading American AI data centers building new infrastructure.

Skeleton CEO Taavi Madiberk said the plant will produce the company's next-generation supercapacitors and systems, including its GrapheneGPU solution. "Our product helps AI data centers reduce peak loads and power use by up to 44 percent," he said.

He added that cutting overheating and power fluctuation can boost computing capacity by as much as 40 percent.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform), who attended Friday's opening, called the project the largest recent industrial investment from Estonia into Germany.

Skeleton, he said, shows that Estonian firms can not only adopt new technologies but also "develop and produce next-generation tech themselves — AI and clean-energy solutions."

In a statement, the company stressed that its technology plays a key role in ensuring grid reliability in Germany and across Europe.

Great day in Leipzig at the opening of the new @skel_tech plant. A proud moment for #Estonia, #Germany, and Europe.



Congratulations to the whole Skeleton team. Bold vision and hard work brought us here. This is European technology at its best: fast, resilient, and ready for the… pic.twitter.com/ZG1SoHRm3f — Kristen Michal (@KristenMichalPM) November 28, 2025

Supercapacitors react within milliseconds, acting as a last line of defense in overload situations that could trigger widespread blackouts. Skeleton pointed to this spring's widespread blackouts in Spain and Portugal as an example.

"With wind and solar capacity rising, ultra-fast grid stabilization is becoming increasingly critical," the company said.

"When it comes to grid reliability, our mission is simple: keep the lights on in Europe," Madiberk said. The CEO noted that German grid operators already use Skeleton systems as a last-resort safeguard — "a seatbelt for a grid with more and more renewables."

Skeleton also highlighted the widening investment gap in AI infrastructure. U.S. hyperscale data-center developers are expected to invest an estimated $330 billion in 2026; Europe will barely reach around $10 billion.

The company warned that electricity costs will climb as energy-hungry AI centers drive demand, and that Europe currently produces only a small share of the actual value of that infrastructure.

Skeleton is headquartered in Tallinn and operates production units in Germany and Finland. Founded in 2009, the company employs more than 300 people worldwide.

Its workforce in Germany is set to grow to 420.

