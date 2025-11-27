Estonian PM in Germany: The only language Russia understands is force

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) who is on an official visit to Germany, said at a meeting with Chancellor Friedrich Merz that pressure must be kept on Russia in order to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Clear demands must be made of Russia to make further attacks impossible, Michal told Merz, adding that Ukraine has to be given guarantees of sufficient and rapid military assistance.

"European unity and courage are particularly important at this time. Russia's frozen assets have to be put to use quickly. It is also important to move forward with the enlargement of the European Union. We must make decisions at the European Council in December," said Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal after the meeting.

Mihal emphasized that security guarantees for Ukraine must be credible and supported by the actual forces of partners on Ukrainian territory. Estonia is prepared to contribute a company-sized unit, instructors and staff officers.

Estonia values Germany's leadership role highly in issues that affect the future of both Ukraine and Europe as a whole.

"Estonia and Germany are among Ukraine's biggest supporters. Germany's Patriot air defense systems have been indispensable in strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities. Estonia's military support to Ukraine amounts to at least 0.25 percent of GDP each year, and this year even exceeds 0.3 percent of GDP," the prime minister noted.

According to Michal, Germany's role is extremely important in ensuring security in the Baltic Sea region. Germany's contribution as a NATO framework nation in Lithuania and as an active contributor to Baltic air security is highly valued, as is its contribution to NATO's Baltic Sentry and Eastern Sentry operations.

"We hope for Germany's support in the European Union's discussions on strengthening the eastern border," Michal said.

Germany is Estonia's largest partner when it comes to defense procurement, and Michal expressed hope that cooperation between the two countries will expand further, both by helping Ukraine and by strengthening Europe's own defense capabilities.

"Estonia's defense industry is our fastest growing sector. We are learning from Ukraine's experience and implementing new technologies. Estonia has launched a €100 million defense fund for investments in military and dual-use technologies. We encourage German companies to take advantage of the fund's opportunities," Michal said.

Economic cooperation was one of the central topics of discussion both at the meeting with the chancellor and with German Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche. Germany is Estonia's fourth largest trading partner, and opportunities for expanding cooperation are seen in the fields of digitalization, artificial intelligence, energy and green technologies.

"I am pleased not only that Germany is investing in Estonia, but Estonia is also investing in Germany. Tomorrow, I will open a factory built by the Estonian company Skeleton near Leipzig. This €220 million investment is our largest to date. The cooperation between German industry and Estonian digital expertise is an example for Europe," Michal said.

On Thursday evening, the Estonian PM was due to meet with German investors interested in cooperation with Estonia at the Estonian Embassy in Berlin.

