Skeleton Technologies to establish SuperBattery production plant in France

Skeleton Technologies, a developer and manufacturer of energy storage devices, announced its expansion into France at an economic summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. Over a five-year-period, the company plans to invest €600 million in R&D (research and development) and the production of SuperBatteries

"Skeleton will start the research and development of next-generation battery technologies in Toulouse, in south-western France, as soon as this year," the company announced. "A mass production plant for SuperBatteries is planned to be operational in 2027."

Founded in 2009 in Tartu, Skeleton Technologies opened its first plant in Germany, near Dresden, seven years ago. The company's mass production plant for supercapacitors is also currently under construction in Leipzig. Skeleton employs more than 130 people at its headquarters and engineering center in Tallinn.

"We are the first Estonian industrial company to have expanded into two of Europe's main industrial countries, Germany and France. This is undoubtedly a landmark achievement for us, which will help pave the way for other Estonian green technology companies," said Taavi Madiberk, CEO and co-founder of Skeleton Technologies.

According to Madiberk, several countries were considered for the location of the supercell R&D center and new plant.

"The French interest in our activities has been remarkable and our Estonian origin is seen as an important strength there," said the Skeleton CEO.

"We chose Toulouse as the location for Skeleton's next R&D center because of its proximity to our customers, as well as its world-class workforce and research institutions. By working closely with key customers and leading experts in materials and energy storage, we will accelerate the development and commercialization of next-generation battery technologies," said Madiberk.

For example, Occitania is home to the headquarters of aircraft manufacturer Airbus and the aerospace unit of Thales. The University of Toulouse is also one of Europe's leading research centers for materials science.

Welcoming the expansion of Skeleton, French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said: "Seven years ago, there was no battery industry in France or Europe. The investment decision to support Skeleton through the green industry tax credit is part of France's strategy for re-industrialization."

Skeleton's customers include some of the world's leading automotive and transport companies, industrial equipment manufacturers and electricity grid operators such as Hitachi Energy, Siemens, Honda, Skoda Electric, Shell, CAF and Martinrea, among others.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!