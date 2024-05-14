Bolt to invest over €100 million in France over next five years

Mobility company Bolt is set to invest more than €100 million in France over the next five years. The investment was announced by Bolt founder and CEO Markus Villig on the occasion of French President Emmanuel Macron's "Choose France" summit, which aims to attract foreign investors to France.

"France is our second largest market. As an Estonian company, we are committed to sustainable growth and innovation in Europe," said Villig.

The investments will be focused on three key areas, with the aim of improving the shared transport experience while also reducing the environmental impact.

More than half of the investment funds will be allocated to financing hybrid and electric cars for drivers. A driving center will also be created in Saint Ouen. A substantial component of the investment will also allocated to Bolt Academy, which aims to provide specialized training for drivers.

Bolt is additionally exploring ways to diversify its services in France by, for instance, considering the introduction of electric scooters and bicycles.

Bolt's services are currently available in more than 30 cities in France, with the platform employing more than 50,000 drivers.

