Bolt to invest over €100 million in France over next five years

News
Bolt.
Bolt. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Mobility company Bolt is set to invest more than €100 million in France over the next five years. The investment was announced by Bolt founder and CEO Markus Villig on the occasion of French President Emmanuel Macron's "Choose France" summit, which aims to attract foreign investors to France.

"France is our second largest market. As an Estonian company, we are committed to sustainable growth and innovation in Europe," said Villig.

The investments will be focused on three key areas, with the aim of improving the shared transport experience while also reducing the environmental impact.

More than half of the investment funds will be allocated to financing hybrid and electric cars for drivers. A driving center will also be created in Saint Ouen. A substantial component of the investment will also allocated to Bolt Academy, which aims to provide specialized training for drivers.

Bolt is additionally exploring ways to diversify its services in France by, for instance, considering the introduction of electric scooters and bicycles.

Bolt's services are currently available in more than 30 cities in France, with the platform employing more than 50,000 drivers.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Michael Cole

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

European voters' compass

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:57

Baltic, Icelandic foreign ministers to visit Georgia on Wednesday

17:55

Tsahkna: Estonia and EU work to ramp up sanctions against Iran

17:25

Estonia vetoes EU plan to add VAT on digital platforms

17:10

Estonia's education deal proposals: Teacher career stages model, pay grades

16:45

PPA unable to process war refugees' residence permits in due time

16:19

Kaidi Allsalu comes close to disc golf victory in Copenhagen

15:30

Bolt to invest over €100 million in France over next five years

15:26

Riigikogu backs justice chancellor's proposal on bank account restrictions

14:55

Bank of Estonia: Exports drag March current account deficit deeper

14:46

Defense minister: Ideas about sending soldiers to Ukraine have gone nowhere

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.05

Price comparison at Lidl: Estonian prices have overtaken Finnish

13.05

Britain's RAF makes first of its kind landing at Haapsalu airfield

13.05

Tethered plastic bottle caps may in fact use more plastic, not less

10.05

EDF colonel: Russia may be preparing major attack in northern Ukraine

10:29

Finding buyer for Old Town property remains difficult

13.05

Estonia supports strengthening Palestine's UN status

13.05

Thousands of public sector workers seek at least 10 percent pay rise in 2025

11:37

Statistics: Estonia's 2024 population more than 1.37 million

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo