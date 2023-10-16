Kallas to meet with Emmanuel Macron during Paris visit

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) will meet with President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday (October 18) during a working visit to France.

Kallas will be accompanied by a business delegation of Estonian energy companies and she will speak at a conference dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the French news magazine L'Express. The prime minister also be awarded the L'Express Europe prize.

In her meeting with Macron, Kallas will talk about support for Ukraine and raising the cost of aggression for Russia, a statement from the Goverment Office said. Security cooperation and enhancing relations between Estonia and France will also be discussed, as will EU matters, including the union's expansion.

The prime minister will also attend a business seminar at the Estonian embassy in Paris which will focus on energy and green technologies, an area where the two countries can increase cooperation, the press release said.

The seminar is organized in cooperation with the umbrella organization of French companies MEDEF (Mouvement des Entreprises de France). The Estonian business delegation includes Elcogen, Fusebox, Skeleton Technologies, StarGate Hydrogen, Sunly and UpCatalyst.

During the visit, Estonian Minister of Economic Affairs and Information Technology Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200) and French Minister for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad Olivier Becht will be signing a mutual statement of intent on cooperation in cleantech.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!