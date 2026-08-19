Gallery: President of Iceland starts state visit to Estonia

The Icelandic head of state, Halla Tómasdóttir, is making a multi-day visit to Estonia this week and will attend the commemorative events marking the 35th anniversary of the restoration of Estonia's independence.

Tómasdóttir will meet with her Estonian counterpart Alar Karis, as well as the President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) and the Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform).

Meetings will focus on bilateral relations, as well as regional security issues, Iceland's relations with the EU, ongoing support for Ukraine and transatlantic relations

The state visit begins on Wednesday (August 19) with a welcoming ceremony on Town Hall Square in Tallinn. Later in the day, the heads of state will also take part in the Estonia-Iceland Business Forum, where they will discuss opportunities for economic and innovation cooperation between their countries.

Tómasdóttir will also be briefed on the activities of the cyber training grounds and the CR14 Cyber Range, and will lay a wreath at the foot of the monument to the War of Independence.

President of Estonia Halla Tómasdóttir started her state visit to Estonia on August 19, 2026 and met with President Alar Karis and other officials. Source: Raigo Pajula

In the evening, President Alar Karis and Sirje Karis will be host a state dinner in honor of the Icelandic presidential pair at the Arvo Pärt Center.

On Thursday, August 20, both heads of state and their spouses will be attend the ceremonial flag-raising ceremony on Toompea Hill to mark the 35th anniversary of the restoration of Estonia's independence and other associated events.

This includes visiting the Memorial to the Victims of Communism in Maarjamäe and greeting the public at a family day being held on Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds to mark the anniversary of the restoration of independence.

On Friday, President Tómasdóttir and her husband will be visit Pelgulinn State Upper Secondary School in Tallinn, where they will be given an overview of the AI Leap programme for educational reform.

The state visit will end with a farewell ceremony on Iceland Square, named in recognition of Iceland being the first country to recognise Estonia's restored independence.

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