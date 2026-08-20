Tartu marks Restoration of Independence Day with music, dance and bell ringing

Estonia's second city marked the 35th anniversary of Estonia's independence restoration Thursday with a variety of attractions for all ages.

The celebrations began at 11 a.m. at the War of Independence memorial and continued through the afternoon, featuring music from some of Estonia's most celebrated composers, live folk performances, and hands-on activities organised by the Estonian National Museum and Tartu Nature House.

At noon, the Koidula and Jannsen Memorial Square hosted a folk dance party with folk musicians Henrik Hinrikus and Tanel Sakrits, drawing participants and spectators alike. The music of Hinrikus and Sakrits set a lively tone for the afternoon, with dancers of all ages taking part.

Visitors also had the opportunity to join crafts activities with the Estonian National Museum and Tartu Nature House, which ran until 2 p.m. and offered a more hands-on way to engage with the anniversary.

Throughout the day, the Town Hall bell ringers played a special program featuring works by some of Estonia's most celebrated composers. Among the pieces performed were Juhan Aavik's "Hoia, Jumal, Eestit" ("God, Protect Estonia"), René Eespere's "Ärkamise aeg" ("Time of Awakening"), and Peep Sarapik's "Ta lendab mesipuu poole" ("He Flies Toward the Beehive").

Also included in the bell program were Karl August Hermann and Alo Mattiisen's "Eestlane olen ja eestlaseks jään" ("I Am Estonian and Will Remain Estonian"), and Gustav Ernesaks' "Mu isamaa on minu arm" ("My Fatherland Is My Love").

The choice of music reflected the themes of the day: love of country, the struggle for freedom, and the enduring spirit of the Estonian people.

The folk dance party was a highlight of Tartu's celebrations, while crafts activities offered a quieter alternative, with visitors learning traditional skills and taking home their own creations as a memento of the day.

The bell program, which ran at intervals throughout the day, was heard across the city center, adding a ceremonial layer to the celebrations. Each composition was chosen for its connection to Estonia's cultural heritage and its resonance with the theme of independence.

Tartu's festivities formed part of nationwide events marking the 35th anniversary of the restoration of independence. Across Estonia, communities gathered for flag-raising ceremonies, concerts, and commemorative events.

The day's events were organized with the intention of bringing together residents and visitors to reflect on the significance of August 20, 1991 — the day when Estonia's Supreme Council adopted the resolution "On the National Independence of Estonia," ending decades of Soviet occupation.

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