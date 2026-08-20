Gallery: Top music acts rock Toompea for Restoration of Independence Day

The 35th anniversary of the restoration of Estonia's independence was also marked by a concert on Toompea featuring several well-known acts to the public.

Dubbed "Mineviku hääl. Tuleviku kõla" ("Voice of the Past. Sound of the Future") the free show took place in the Governor's Garden, adjacent to the Riigikogu.

Major acts NOËP, Puuluup, Duo Ruut, Eik, Sadu and Sander Mölder all performed.

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