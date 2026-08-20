X!

Gallery: Top music acts rock Toompea for Restoration of Independence Day

News
Open gallery
26 photos
News

The 35th anniversary of the restoration of Estonia's independence was also marked by a concert on Toompea featuring several well-known acts to the public.

Dubbed "Mineviku hääl. Tuleviku kõla" ("Voice of the Past. Sound of the Future") the free show took place in the Governor's Garden, adjacent to the Riigikogu.

Major acts NOËP, Puuluup, Duo Ruut, Eik, Sadu and Sander Mölder all performed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Annika Remmel

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:39

Canadian Estonian KESKfEST marks home stretch for Toronto center build

13:00

Public opinion poll identifies Madise as top presidential choice

12:48

Madise becomes clear front‑runner after Isamaa endorsement Updated

12:20

Madise's supporters to submit her candidacy on Monday

11:40

Prime minister preferences split evenly in new August poll

10:54

Indrek Neivelt: Poland turned from an ugly duckling into a swan

10:10

District heating prices set to rise ahead of winter

09:25

Eight more migrants who arrived illegally in Estonia handed over to Latvia

08:43

Long‑range air defense decision expected in September budget talks

07:43

Gallery: Rare triplet calves make first outdoor trip at Järva farm

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.08

10 simple ways to banish pesky fruit flies from your home

20.08

Estonia's population 13 percent smaller than it was when independence restored

20.08

Police detain 6 illegal immigrants at Tallinn Islamic Center

20.08

International student interest in Estonian universities rising again

19.08

3 suspects detained over suspected arson at Milrem Robotics factory in Estonia

20.08

Court rejects Tallinn resident's appeal against late night roadworks

19.08

Estonian raw milk producer to buy Latvia's largest dairy plant

20.08

Gallery: TV Tower defenders lead Independence Restoration Day flag-raising

09:25

Eight more migrants who arrived illegally in Estonia handed over to Latvia

20.08

Gallery: Top music acts rock Toompea for Restoration of Independence Day

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo