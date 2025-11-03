X!

Electricity price to break €400-mark several times on Monday

News
Power lines.
Power lines. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Nord Pool Estonia exchange price is to rise above €400 per megawatt-hour at various times on Monday, bringing the highest peak prices of the autumn so far.

The overall average price for the day for Estonia will be €185 per megawatt-hour Monday, the highest level for over two weeks. On October 14, the level had been €198 per megawatt-hour.

Electricity first rises above the €400-per- megawatt-hour level from 9 a.m. for that hour, hitting it again at noon and at 6 p.m.

Nord Pool prices are now calculated in 15-minute slots: The highest price on this basis will be seen 12:45 and 1 p.m., when the price will be €556 per megawatt-hour.

The average electricity price for the week starting November 3 in Estonia is €84.64 per megawatt-hour, a 10-percent rise on the previous week.

In neighboring countries on the Nord Pool exchange, Finland will see a daily average of €25 per megawatt-hour on Monday, while in Latvia and Lithuania, the average daily price is even higher than Estonia's, at €214 per megawatt-hour.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

