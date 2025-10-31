X!

Elering to add frequency balancing charge to bills from January

News
Street lights.
Street lights. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Transmission system operator Elering has approved the balancing capacity fee that will take effect in January 2026, set at €3.73 per megawatt-hour for both electricity consumers and producers.

The fee will appear as a separate line item on end consumers' electricity bills and will remain at the same rate throughout the next year.

Consumers will see the balancing fee for the first time in February, when they receive bills for electricity consumed in January. It will add about €1.20 per month, including VAT, to the electricity bill of an average household consuming 250 kilowatt-hours per month.

"The balancing capacity fee is intended to fund the reserves needed to maintain frequency stability. Figuratively speaking, the fee can be seen as the price of energy independence after disconnecting from the Russian-controlled energy system," said Elering CEO Kalle Kilk.

This year, Elering covered the cost of frequency reserves itself, using congestion revenue.

Under the approved methodology, producers and consumers will jointly cover the cost of frequency control reserves up to a maximum of €60 million next year. If the total cost exceeds €60 million, Elering will cover the excess.

Baltic system operators had forecast that Estonia's share of frequency reserve procurement costs this year would be about €60 million. But from February to July alone, the cost reached €56 million. The summer forecast revised the annual estimate upward to roughly €100 million.

The fee is cost-based, meaning Elering will adjust it in future years with six months' notice, depending on changes in the actual costs of purchasing reserves.

Security of supply fee

Starting in January 2026, an additional fee will also be added to the electricity transmission, or network service, bill: the security of supply fee.

This fee will cover the costs required to ensure a sufficient amount of capacity during periods when renewable energy production is low due to weather conditions, but consumption is high, for example, during cold winter spells.

The forecasted impact of this fee on the average household consumer is just over €2 per month, including VAT.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:43

Elering to add frequency balancing charge to bills from January

12:06

Mirjam Mõttus: Fingers crossed and let's hope for the best

11:27

Coop head: I wouldn't say retailers are swimming in it

10:39

Ministry concerned abolishing resits might decimate Estonia's basic education

10:00

Estonian local governments after greater financial autonomy

09:22

Reform debating party's future after poor local election results

08:49

Flash estimate: Food price rises slowed for second month in a row

08:40

Government mulls dialing back Eesti Post and Port of Tallinn stakes

08:14

Electricity production at Iru power plant to restart after almost 4 months

30.10

US will not reduce number of troops in Estonia, defense minister says Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.10

Estonian company covertly refueling Russia's shadow fleet vessels

30.10

E-scooter rider killed in road traffic accident in Tartu Updated

29.10

Finnish shipyard ends Estonian firms' contracts over alleged Ukrainian worker exploitation

30.10

Major Estonian businessman's company fined €7.1 million in Lithuania

30.10

EDF commander: War hysteria doing Estonia a disservice

30.10

Estonia rejects biometric passport exceptions for Russian children

29.10

Lithuania-Belarus border closure could bring more traffic to Estonia

29.10

National Library of Estonia picks giant cabbage sculpture as ode to books

29.10

Study: 'Kulak' label difficult to get rid of in Soviet Estonia

28.10

NATO allies shoot down unidentified drone over US barracks in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo