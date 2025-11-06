Tallinn Airport posted second-best results ever in October

October was the second-busiest month in Tallinn Airport's history, with the airport serving 348,215 passengers.

This marks the busiest month of 2025 so far, with two months still to go, and is just shy of the all-time record, set in August last year, when the airport served 350,209 passengers. October's passenger throughput figure also reflects a 2.8 percent increase year-on-year.

"The autumn school holiday brought a large number of passengers back to the airport and is traditionally one of the busiest times of the year," Tallinn Airport Management Board member Eero Pärgmäe said, adding that people still enjoy traveling.

The growth was supported by an increase in the average regular flight load factor to 75 percent (compared with 72.5 percent in 2024) and a significant rise in charter flights, with passenger numbers in this category increasing by 47 percent compared to last year.

More than 80 percent of passengers still traveled on scheduled flights, however, which offered flights to 34 destinations in October. The most popular of these was Antalya, Turkey, which was connected to Tallinn by both charter and regular flights, with this route seeing over 50,000 passengers (round-trip total). New destinations added to the network included Krakow, Poland (served by Wizz Air) and Funchal, Madeira (served by airBaltic).

Among the major airlines, airBaltic, Ryanair, Lufthansa, and SAS served the largest number of passengers, with a combined market share of over 50 percent.

In total, 3,870 flight operations were carried out, averaging 125 landings and take-offs per day throughout October.

Pärgmäe noted that direct flights to Budapest, Venice, Vilnius, Barcelona, Gran Canaria, Malaga, Nice, Tenerife, and Copenhagen had been included by the airlines mentioned above. As for charter flights, Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh are also available for passengers.

Looking ahead, Latvian carrier airBaltic is set to offer direct flights from Tallinn to more than 25 destinations next year, while Hungarian airline Wizz Air will add Gdansk, Poland to its list. Additionally, Transavia France will resume direct flights to Paris Orly Airport for the summer, and Eurowings will do the same with Prague.

Estonia's regional airports collectively served a total of 8,614 passengers in October. The breakdown by airport was as follows: Tartu Airport with 4,501, Kuressaare Airport (Saaremaa) with 2,990, Kärdla Airport (Hiiumaa) with 917, Ruhnu airfield with 110, and Pärnu Airport with 96 passengers.

