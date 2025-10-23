X!

Tallink profits down 90 percent in first nine months of 2025

A Tallink ferry.
Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Shipping line Tallink has reported a fall in net profits of €40.4 million, or 90 percent, on year for the first nine months of 2025.

The company says this fall, from €45.5 million to €5.1 million this year, reflects the overall economic situation and the lay-up and maintenance of vessels.

"The period as a whole was overshadowed by low consumer and business confidence in our home markets and continued geopolitical tensions. Two of our cruise ships, Baltic Princess and Silja Serenade, underwent maintenance for 68 days last winter. This significantly affected both passenger and cargo volumes, especially on the Finland–Sweden routes. Results were also impacted by up to four idle vessels, which have now found new owners or been redeployed elsewhere in the world," Tallink Grupp CEO Paavo Nõgene said.

During the first nine months of 2025, the group generated €577.3 million in revenue, a fall of 4.2 percent compared with the same period in 2024.

On the other hand, the group reported a net profit of €40.8 million for the third quarter of 2025 alone.

"The third quarter was strong for us – the summer months brought the expected growth in passenger numbers and profitability," said Nõgene, went on. "At the same time, we cannot ignore the fact that the full-year results highlight the complexity of the economic environment and the impact of ongoing geopolitical tensions on the sector," he added.

Revenues for the summer season alone came to €233.1 million, while passenger numbers were up by 3 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching 1.77 million.

Tallink reported Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of €102.5 million, €47 million less than last year, for the first nine months of 2025, and the company made loan and related interest payments totaling €96.2 million over the same period.

Nõgene added the company's aim looking forward to 2026, was to focus on cost control, maintaining profitability on core routes, and mitigating low-season risks.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

