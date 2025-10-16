X!

No end in sight for Estonia's hardware store boom despite fierce competition

News
A K-rauta hardware store in Tallinn.
A K-rauta hardware store in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Home improvement retailer K-rauta plans major expansion and is scouting new plots, but fierce competition leaves little room for newcomers, say rivals.

K-rauta's parent company, Kesko Senukai, which sells construction, renovation, home and electronics goods, announced this week that it plans a major expansion in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The company is currently searching for suitable plots and premises for retail operations. They are considering a range of property sizes — from 5,000 square meters in smaller towns to as much as 25,000 square meters in larger cities.

Kesko Senukai Estonia's managing director, Viktorija Voicenko, told ERR that despite ongoing challenges, the construction sector is showing signs of recovery.

"The revival of international projects and export potential allows us to expect a more active period and new opportunities in the near future," Voicenko said.

Decora, which operates seven stores and an online shop, noted a general decline in consumer purchasing power last year, which caused its revenue to fall by nearly 2 percent to €76.37 million. The company posted a profit of €336,000.

Decora Managing Director Eike Tubli-Müür said she believes there is no free space left on the Estonian market for new construction stores.

"I don't know where this optimism is coming from," she said, commenting on the competitor's expansion plans, and speculated that K-rauta might be aiming to broaden its product range, perhaps by focusing more on household appliances.

Tubli-Müür added that, just like in the grocery sector, customers in construction stores are primarily drawn to discounted and promotional items. She said there's still no indication that buyers' purchasing power is recovering and there's no reason yet to be optimistic.

Kesko Senukai Estonia's revenue last year was around €115.3 million, about 5 percent less than in 2023. The company posted a profit of €891,000.

Voicenko noted that K-rauta holds a strong leading position in the market and, with support from the Kesko Senukai Group, is well-positioned to strengthen it further. That, she said, is why they are investing in expansion.

The first step in K-rauta's expansion will be a new store opening in Tartu, which is already under construction. Until now, K-rauta has operated eight stores and several online shops in Estonia.

Bauhof considers the construction sector stable

Bauhof Group, owned by a Lithuanian parent company and operating 13 stores and an online shop in Estonia, saw its revenue fall by 3 percent last year compared to the year before, totaling €113.3 million. Bauhof also considers competition in the retail construction and gardening goods sector to be intense.

Kristina Käit-Kattel, Bauhof Group's marketing director, said the company cannot comment on competitors' plans, but that the construction sector remains stable.

"While there hasn't been significant growth compared to last year, we continue to see steady interest in home improvement and small-scale renovation projects," she added. According to Käit-Kattel, Bauhof is constantly working on its product assortment to meet customer expectations, which has helped the company grow its market share.

Still, Bauhof ended both last year and the year before in the red. Last year's loss was €1.34 million, compared to a €724,000 loss in 2023.

Bauhaus Eesti OÜ, which operates two physical stores and an online shop, also saw a decline in revenue, dropping to €32.8 million last year from €36.4 million in 2023. Its profits, which stood at €1.1 million in 2023, turned into a loss of more than €450,000 last year.

"The Estonian economy has been in decline. Rising interest rates and prices have curbed consumer spending, which has in turn reduced sales revenue," the company noted in its annual report published this summer.

Despite this, Bauhaus viewed its outlook for 2025 as moderately positive and stated that it has a long-term strategy in place for operating in Estonia.

In contrast to its competitors, Depo has consistently grown its revenue year over year. Last year it reached €56.7 million, up from €52.5 million in 2023 and €47.2 million in 2022.

Depo posted a profit of €415,000 in 2022, €1.58 million in 2023, and €1.56 million last year.

The Latvian Depo chain currently operates just one store in Estonia, located in Tallinn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

local elections

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:49

Riigikogu committee questions plan to drop taxi driver photo requirement

13:48

Prime minister: Roads through Russian territory will remain closed

13:10

Historic Pärnu church shows off nearly finished new look

12:47

Reburial work starts for Saaremaa civilians executed during WWII

12:01

Estonian-built 1844 organ in Alaska among oldest in America

11:41

Estonia partners with girls' tech club to launch civilian drone training Updated

11:22

Circuit court upholds water park drowning case acquittal

10:47

Hans Väre: No one dares being unpopulist

10:08

Jõhvi–Narva section of Tallinn–Narva highway may get four lanes in a decade

09:45

Defense official: Baltics should build uniform and identical drone wall

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14.10

Canadian Air Force pilots practice debut road landings in Estonia

15.10

Yle: Finnish fighter jets may soon be able to fly in Estonian airspace

15.10

Estonia sanctions Russian judges who sentenced museum director to penal colony

11.10

Estonia's border guard: Armed Russian groups seen in Saatse Boot

14.10

Estonian court orders crypto trader to pay Ukrainian NGO 30x value of Russian donation

15.10

EKRE complaint calls for e-voting to be stopped immediately

15.10

LuxExpress cuts Tartu-Riga trips after city refuses to provide extra funding

15.10

Report: Semaglutide effective but too expensive to universally adopt in Estonia

15.10

Abandoned agreements and unratified treaties: Why Saatse Boot is still Russian territory

15.10

Winner announced in Lasnamäe swimming pool complex design competition

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo