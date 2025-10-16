Tech giant Amazon opens office in Estonia

The office will host Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud service provider facilities and Amazon Music operations, and adds to an existing presence in Estonia.

As of Thursday, the Tallinn office will support clients throughout the Baltic states and comes as part of a strategy to expand the company's presence in the region, Amazon says, adding it is investing in Estonia because it sees major potential here.

The company's customer base in Estonia is also growing as organizations increasingly move their business-critical applications to the AWS cloud, the company said.

"We have had the privilege of working closely with Estonian customers and partners for years, supporting their journey of innovation and digital transformation. The opening of Amazon's new office in Tallinn is an exciting milestone, that deepens our commitment to Estonia," said Kellen O'Connor, AWS Northern Europe leader.

The Estonian state has primarily supported the AWS establishment through the Enterprise and Innovation Foundation (EIS) foreign investment center.

The EIS noted the new office opening represents a strategically significant step for Estonia, with one of the world's most renowned companies expanding its operations here.

Amazon set up a subsidiary, Amazon Data Services Estonia OÜ, back in 2019. This fueled speculation at the time that the company was seeking to establish a data center or to start providing cloud services in Estonia.

Founded in 1994 by Jeff Bezos and headquartered in Seattle, Amazon is the world's second-largest tech firm by revenue, specializing in e-commerce, cloud computing, digital media, and AI.

AWS is Amazon's cloud computing arm which leads the cloud market with a 31 percent share. Its 2024 revenue stood at US$107.6 billion.

Amazon Music is a music streaming platform and digital music store, which had a reported 55 million subscribers as of January 2020.

--

