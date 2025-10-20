X!

Gas stations in Estonia involved in apparent price war

News
Gas station pumps.
Gas station pumps. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

Fuel retailer Neste's September move to end loyalty card fuel discounts sparked a price war, with Circle K and Alexela adjusting their loyalty programs and discount strategies.

One filling station, Neste, ended its fuel discount to loyalty card holders in September, reducing prices at pump to all buyers instead and triggering a temporary price war.

The price war led to greater price differential as retailers competed and added more discounts, though even these competitors conceded at the time that since fuel retail is a highly competitive sector and the changes had caused confusion on the market.

Initially, Neste's did not immediately follow suit with adjustments to their own loyalty programs.

However, at the end of last month, Circle K announced changes to its loyalty program, scrapping the discount to loyal customers of three to five cents per liter, depending on their fuel consumption, and replacing it with a discount of one to three cents per liter - based on the amount of fuel purchased from Circle K over the preceding 90 days.

Alexela gas station in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Over the weekend, another chain, Alexela, also announced changes to its loyalty program which mean that from next week, the company will send personalized offers to customers via its mobile app. Customers who also have home electricity or natural gas contracts with the company will get an additional discount on fuel purchases.

Alexela will be discontinuing the general discount that had previously reduced the pump price for all customers, however; customers instead will be able to earn extra discounts by collecting digital stamps, which they can use to hike the usual customer discount, from its present three cents, to five cents per liter.

Alexela's head of business development Tarmo Kärsna said while the previous loyalty program had been generous in terms of discounts, this meant higher pump prices, and customers in turn had indicated they would prefer pump prices to be harmonized, as far as was possible. "This is where our correction to the loyalty program came from," he said. Kärsna added that Estonian customers are used to seeing fuel prices at different chains being roughly the same and comparable even without discounts applied, which was also part of the company's rationale.

"Customers have two expectations: A competitive pump price and additional discounts for being a loyal client," he added.

Fuel categories. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Alan Vaht, board member at Terminal, another gas station chain, said that while the chain has not yet implemented changes, it has been considering how to develop its loyalty program. "We are taking those steps — I think in about two weeks we should be ready to launch a new loyalty program," he said, adding that the program would depend on how many liters a customer puts in their vehicle.

Vaht admitted that pump prices have been pushed down, and loyalty programs tightened. He also noted the role that staffed versus unstaffed gas stations play. "The market has changed. What we've seen since the beginning of September is a battle — even a psychological one — between manned and unmanned stations, or rather one automated station chain's battle."

Customer habits and preferences have changed too: Whereas in the past the filling station market struggled while retail did well, in the last 15 years it has been the era of manned stations, which customers prefer. Within his own chain at least, Vaht said he sees that staffed stations are doing better than unstaffed outlets, which is why their solution has been to expand shop services.

In recent months, in areas with stronger competition, the price of gasoline has at times been even lower than the purchase price, Vaht said. "The market has been turned upside down, and it's searching for a new balance."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Barbara Oja.

Source: Interview by Toomas Pott

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:37

Estonian president signs license plate recognition camera law

17:12

Gas stations in Estonia involved in apparent price war

16:48

No one in Estonia untouched by domestic violence, says prevention chief

16:38

Tallinn mayor calls for SDE–Isamaa–Reform–Parempoolsed coalition talks Updated

15:43

National ballet chief: Some dancers working as Bolt taxi drivers to get by

14:47

Speed limits lowered in dangerous traffic areas to prevent accidents

14:43

Eesti 200 chair: We did better than expected at local elections

14:23

Estonia to borrow up to €500 million more to cover the deficit

14:14

Expert: Russia keeping up costly armored assaults in eastern Ukraine despite failures

13:56

Kõlvart: We had hoped to get more seats in Tallinn Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

19.10

Preliminary data: Turnout at Estonia's 2025 local election rises to 59.2% Updated

02:22

Electoral alliances receive most votes at Estonia's local elections

01:10

Center wins in Tallinn, but may struggle to form coalition

08:12

Electricity price in Estonia to peak at €1,000 Monday morning

19.10

Turnout up in Estonia's local elections compared with 2021 despite e-vote dip

17.10

Wizz Air announces 3 Tallinn – Budapest flights a week from December

19.10

Watch: Local election e-vote counting in the Riigikogu

09:47

Center: Proposal for Tallinn coalition with Isamaa would be logical next step

02:03

Isamaa narrowly beats Reform Party in Tartu

13:56

Kõlvart: We had hoped to get more seats in Tallinn Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo