Gas stations lower prices again after hikes earlier in the week

After a rise on Monday, several gas station chains had brought prices back down by Wednesday.

Fuel prices at gas stations dropped at the beginning of September after the station chain Neste announced it would end its discounted pricing for loyalty program members and instead offer the same lower price to all customers. Following that move, other chains also cut prices, although they have not indicated plans to discontinue their own discount programs.

Traditionally, fuel retailers in Estonia have maintained similar pricing, adjusting their rates in response to competitors' publicly posted prices. But since September, prices have diverged, influenced by overall downward pressure and differences in discount program structures among the chains.

On September 1, Neste lowered the price of 95-octane gasoline to €1.424 per liter and diesel to €1.269 per liter. That same day, prices at Alexela stations stood at €1.504 and €1.334, respectively; at Olerex, €1.444 and €1.279; and at Circle K, €1.414 and €1.259.

However, by this Monday, fuel chains had sharply raised prices. In the afternoon, Neste stations were charging €1.549 per liter for 95-octane gasoline and €1.409 for diesel.

By Tuesday evening, the chains began lowering prices again, and by Wednesday morning in Tallinn's city center, Neste's prices had dropped to €1.374 for gasoline and €1.236 for diesel. At Circle K, 95-octane gasoline was priced at €1.399 per liter and diesel at €1.239.

Alexela, however, appeared more resistant to the downward pricing trend. On Wednesday morning in Tallinn, it was still selling 95-octane gasoline for €1.462 per liter and diesel for €1.342.

Traditionally, gas station chains in Estonia have matched each other's prices exactly, often prompting suspicions of a silent cartel agreement.

