Neste scraps fuel discount cards and lowers prices at gas stations

Fuel seller Neste is ending the sale of discounted fuel for loyalty card holders. Instead, the company has lowered fuel prices at its stations for all customers.

As of September 1, all Neste stations in Estonia will become Neste Express stations. The price displayed at garages will be final, and customers will no longer be offered special offers or discount campaigns.

Prices at Neste Express will be lower across Estonia, according to the company's website.

"The new Neste Express offers our customers quality fuels at affordable prices. The service concept is very simple: the price the customer sees on the price tower is the same at the payment terminal and does not depend on discount campaigns or special offers. With Neste Express we guarantee that refueling at Neste remains a fast, simple, and safe experience," said Neste Estonia CEO Matti Tähti in a press release.

The website emphasizes that "affordable price is at the core of the new Neste Express concept."

Neste marketing planner Helena Tomikas clarified that the company has launched a new pricing concept, but fuel discounts will not actually end on September 1. She noted that discount cards will expire on September 15, while fuel discounts linked to the Neste Payment Card and App will end on October 1.

There are 61 Neste stations in Estonia.

Will Neste's strategy trigger a price war?

As a rule, fuel stations of different companies sell fuel at the same price.

Estonian customers are particularly sensitive to fuel prices. Because of this, fuel sellers closely monitor competitors' displayed prices and adjust their own accordingly—often meaning price increases or decreases by a few cents.

Alan Vaht, board member of Terminal, pointed out the price drops on Monday morning.

"The fuel market went into a shootout," he wrote, noting that posted prices had fallen by 11 cents per liter, in some places even more.

