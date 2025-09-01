X!

Neste scraps fuel discount cards and lowers prices at gas stations

News
Neste gas station.
Neste gas station. Source: ERR
News

Fuel seller Neste is ending the sale of discounted fuel for loyalty card holders. Instead, the company has lowered fuel prices at its stations for all customers.

As of September 1, all Neste stations in Estonia will become Neste Express stations. The price displayed at garages will be final, and customers will no longer be offered special offers or discount campaigns.

Prices at Neste Express will be lower across Estonia, according to the company's website.

"The new Neste Express offers our customers quality fuels at affordable prices. The service concept is very simple: the price the customer sees on the price tower is the same at the payment terminal and does not depend on discount campaigns or special offers. With Neste Express we guarantee that refueling at Neste remains a fast, simple, and safe experience," said Neste Estonia CEO Matti Tähti in a press release.

The website emphasizes that "affordable price is at the core of the new Neste Express concept."

Neste marketing planner Helena Tomikas clarified that the company has launched a new pricing concept, but fuel discounts will not actually end on September 1. She noted that discount cards will expire on September 15, while fuel discounts linked to the Neste Payment Card and App will end on October 1.

There are 61 Neste stations in Estonia.

Will Neste's strategy trigger a price war?

As a rule, fuel stations of different companies sell fuel at the same price.

Estonian customers are particularly sensitive to fuel prices. Because of this, fuel sellers closely monitor competitors' displayed prices and adjust their own accordingly—often meaning price increases or decreases by a few cents.

Alan Vaht, board member of Terminal, pointed out the price drops on Monday morning.

"The fuel market went into a shootout," he wrote, noting that posted prices had fallen by 11 cents per liter, in some places even more.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:15

Residents of Tartu's Supilinn district concerned about water drainage

16:37

Gallery: September 1 at Tallinn's newest school

15:59

Technical fault puts EstLink 1 out of action until end of September Updated

15:27

Entry barred to Viljandi County potential ASF pigs burial zone

14:52

Neste scraps fuel discount cards and lowers prices at gas stations

14:16

Big turnout for Estonia's 'largest motorsport museum in the world' last day

13:58

Regional affairs minister seeks additional €54 million for public transport

12:44

Station Narva music and culture festival brings Estonian Voices to border town Updated

12:32

Estonia faces tough EuroBasket 2025 match with Turkey on Monday

11:47

US health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pulls out of Tallinn anti-vax event

be prepared!

Most Read articles

31.08

Latvian entry rules change for third country nationals from September 1

31.08

Estonia mulls boosting eastern border defenses by restoring bogs, peatlands

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

30.08

Tick-borne Lyme disease on the rise in Estonia

30.08

Von der Leyen: Russia risks Estonia long warned us about have materialized

09:07

Revised data: Estonia's average monthly wage for Q2 2025 is €2,126

15:59

Technical fault puts EstLink 1 out of action until end of September Updated

11:47

US health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pulls out of Tallinn anti-vax event

31.08

Tallinn's public transport switches to winter timetable from September

30.08

Estonia extradites citizen to US on Russia strategic supply charges

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo