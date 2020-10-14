Latvian construction, gardening store Depo opens in Tallinn on Wednesday

The Latvian construction and gardening chain Depo will open its first store in Estonia on Wednesday ( October 14) in Tallinn on Filtri tee in the Avala business quarter.

The depot store is the first building in the Avala business quarter to be handed over to the tenant.

At least a third of the energy consumption of the business quarter is covered by solar energy produced by a 15,000 square meter solar park installed on the roof of the Depo store.

In addition to the Depo store, the first 12-storey office building Electra will be completed by the end of the year in the quarter.

