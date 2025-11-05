X!

Energy company to build e-methanol plant at Pärnu Airport

Pärnu Airport.
Pärnu Airport. Source: Sven Zacek
International energy company Destiny Energy Singapore plans to build a €72 million e-methanol production facility at Pärnu Airport through its Estonian subsidiary Pärnu P2X Hub OÜ.

Destiny Energy Singapore, supported in Estonia by the Tolaram Group, intends to produce the purest form of green methanol – e-methanol – based entirely on renewable energy and carbon dioxide collected during biogas production.

"The goal is to produce up to 10,000 tons of e-methanol per year, which will be used primarily as an alternative fuel in shipping," explained Vijay Sirse, boar chair of Pärnu P2X Hub OÜ.

The project is estimated to cost €72 million, of which €8.6 million will be provided by the European Union's Innovation Fund. According to Sirse, the support received is the first major milestone in the implementation of the project.

"There are several important stages ahead, from planning and design to construction, and there is still a long way to go before the plant can be launched. We have found a good and reliable partner in Tallinn Airport, whose participation in the project is of key importance," Sirse said.

According to AS Tallinn Airport management board member Riivo Tuvikese, the airport has initiated a detailed planning procedure for the area. That is expected to be approved next year, after which Pärnu P2X Hub will begin preparatory work for the construction of solar parks and a factory on the site.

"This is an important land development project that will lay the foundations for the implementation of an innovative project in Pärnu. In addition, we will bring over €70 million in foreign investment to the Pärnu region, creating jobs and added value for the whole of Estonia," said Tuvike.

It is hoped the factory will start production in 2028, which is the date it is scheduled to be launched according to the initial plans.

As part of the project, a 51-megawatt solar park will be built on the grounds of Pärnu Airport. Together with a 10-megawatt renewable electricity grid connection and a wind farm to be built in the vicinity, the factory will be supplied with 100 percent green energy.

According to Sirse, the current schedule remains preliminary and its implementation depends on the actions and cooperation of many different parties.

"Pärnu City Government and Tori Municipality Government, for example, play an important role in processing the detailed plans, but we are optimistic and believe that the positive impact of this type of investment will be felt at both the local and national levels," said Sirse.

Editor: Michael Cole, Karin Koppel

