Estonia's Enefit Green sells Finnish wind farm

Enefit Green's Tolpavaara wind farm
Enefit Green's Tolpavaara wind farm Source: Enefit Green/ERR
Enefit Green has signed a deal to sell its Tolpanvaara wind farm in Finland to TD Greystone Infrastructure Fund for approximately €83 million.

The Tolpanvaara wind farm is being purchased by TD Greystone Infrastructure Fund and Rabbalshede Kraft AB.

"Tolpanvaara is Enefit Green's only wind farm in Finland. Since we have no plans to expand operations in the Finnish market, we decided to find a new owner for the wind farm. Our goal is to build an integrated electricity business where generation, portfolio management and sales operate as a unified value chain. This transaction allows us to focus on our core markets — the Baltic states and Poland — where we have a large production portfolio and customer base and the best opportunities to develop our integrated business model," said Enefit Green CEO Juhan Aguraiuja.

Tolpanvaara is an onshore wind farm with an installed capacity of 76 megawatts and a grid connection capacity of 72 megawatts, located about 30 kilometers from Pudasjärvi. The park includes 13 Nordex turbines that generate nearly 250 GWh of renewable electricity annually.

Enefit Green made the investment decision in December 2021 and the wind farm was completed in spring 2024.

The buyer, TD Greystone Infrastructure Fund, is part of TD Asset Management, the investment arm of one of Canada's leading financial institutions. Rabbalshede Kraft AB is a renewable energy company founded in 2005 that operates in the Rabbalshede/Tanum area of Sweden, focusing on the development, construction and operation of renewable energy projects.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

