Estonia behind other Baltic countries in wind farm construction

An Enefit Green wind turbine at Purtse Wind Farm.
An Enefit Green wind turbine at Purtse Wind Farm. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR
The possibilities for, and speed of, wind farm development vary across the Baltic states, though the need for additional electricity production is a common one.

Estonian company Utilitas owns the new Targale wind farm, as well as the older and smaller Grobina wind farm in Latvia.

The Estonian company has numerous other developments underway in several Latvian municipalities, but no decisions have been made yet. Compared to Estonia, Latvia has made the conditions easier for the establishment of wind farms. Although the electricity market is the same in all three Baltic countries, planning capacity, access to the grid and the processes for obtaining construction permits differ.

"We have to invest because we are currently running a significant deficit. Looking at last year's figures, the region – Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania – was only able to produce two-thirds of the electricity it needed. One third had to be imported. In Latvia, it is easier to build a wind farm – certain stages have been omitted, which makes it possible to do it more quickly. You have to plan and find the most suitable location. This has proven to be easier than in Estonia," said Priit Koit, CEO of the Utilitas Group.

In Latvia, just like in Estonia, the construction of wind farms has been met with resistance from local residents in some areas. However, according toToms Naburgs, Sunly Latvia's representative in Estonia and head of the Latvian Wind Energy Association a suitable solution has been found in Latvia.

"In Latvia, forest areas are preferred for the development of wind farms, as this means the turbines are located as far away from residential areas as possible. This reduces opposition from residents. Overall, as in Estonia, public attitudes towards wind farms vary greatly in Latvia. However, it mainly depends on how developers are able to explain their plans to the residents of the area," said Naburgs.

Utilitas is also planning wind energy investments in Lithuania, where local attitudes towardthe creation of wind farms and the conditions for their development are the best in the Baltics. Wind energy accounts for a large share of Lithuania's energy production, with storage facilities also being built there.

"Latvia is currently building 450 MW of new wind power capacity. Lithuania is currently building 650 MW of wind energy capacity. We are building a 124 MW wind farm in Lithuania. The capacity of the wind turbines currently being built in Estonia is 0," said Koit.

Wind conditions are more stable offshore, however, investment in such projects is more complicated and expensive than for those inland. Further research is underway into the issue as part of the joint Estonian-Latvian project ELWIND.

Editor: Michael Cole, Johanna Alvin

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Estonia behind other Baltic countries in wind farm construction

