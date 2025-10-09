X!

Study: Turbines' audible noise bothering locals instead of infrasound

News
An Enefit Green wind turbine at Purtse Wind Farm.
An Enefit Green wind turbine at Purtse Wind Farm. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR
News

A new review by University of Tartu researchers dispels fears that low-frequency infrasound from wind farms harms human health, noting audible noise is the real concern.

For years, one of the main concerns in public debates over wind farm construction has been the fear of unknown and inaudible infrasound, which many assume causes various health problems. To clarify the issue, researchers in environmental health at the University of Tartu conducted a systematic review of existing studies.

"We looked up the best research currently available worldwide on this topic and analyzed what the data actually shows," explained University of Tartu environmental health professor Hans Orru on ETV's "Terevisioon."

The results regarding infrasound were clear. "The link with infrasound was quite straightforward — it has no effect. In none of the experiments, even those involving much stronger infrasound, was any negative health impact observed," said environmental health specialist Triin Veber. She added that the team reviewed 13 high-quality studies in total, and based on these, it can be confidently said that there is no reason to fear infrasound.

Some of the analyzed studies even showed potential positive effects of infrasound — for instance, improved sleep, better mood and a greater sense of well-being among participants. However, Veber noted that the authors themselves considered these links likely to be statistical coincidences. What matters most, she emphasized, is that no harmful effects were observed in any of the studies.

Audible noise what's really bothering people

Although the study dispelled the myth that infrasound is harmful, that doesn't mean wind farms have no impact at all. The analysis confirmed that the real issue is ordinary, audible noise. "We did find links related to audible noise. Sleep disturbances are influenced specifically by the fact that people can hear it," said Triin Veber.

Some studies also suggested a possible link with cardiovascular diseases, but the researchers noted that data is still limited and the connection has not been sufficiently proven.

Because the human ear cannot detect infrasound, it's easy to assume that people are affected by this mysterious, inaudible sound. "In reality, it's the audible noise that people hear and that affects them," explained Hans Orru. According to Veber, various hypotheses have been proposed about the effects of infrasound, which is a normal part of scientific inquiry — but those hypotheses have spread prematurely. "It's important to have hypotheses, but none of them have been proven," she said.

At the same time, people's concerns cannot simply be dismissed as psychosomatic or imagined. "If a person feels disturbed, then they are disturbed," Orru stressed. He said the reasons for this discomfort go beyond noise alone. A major factor is uncertainty about the future — where and how many turbines will be built.

A sense that local residents aren't being adequately included in planning processes also plays a role. "If the local population is strongly opposed, then even if the wind farm is built, it will cause significant disturbance in the future, simply because [residents] don't want it there," Orru added.

The study's authors concluded that the solution lies in open communication and community involvement. "We need to involve local people much more, be honest with them, talk about the impacts and think more carefully at the national level about how many wind farms we actually need," Orru said. He believes wind farms should be located in areas with fewer residents and that offshore wind farms should be taken more seriously, as they are much less likely to cause disturbances.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Airika Harrik

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:36

Warm fall means some migratory birds lingering longer than usual in Estonia

17:01

Life of the Setos' ülembsootska 'fit for a king,' says rocker Jalmar Vabarna

16:43

Estonian fairytales become fighting games and more at video game hackathon

16:24

Justice chancellor: Estonia's activity-based budget still unconstitutional

16:10

Economy minister proposes reversing youth working time limits amendment

15:42

Security service warns FSB trying to recruit Estonians at Russian border

15:38

Experts: Triumph of quack medicine points to systemic crisis in healthcare

15:22

Finnish prosecutor to appeal Eagle S case dismissal

15:01

Take a look inside Estonia's only Buddhist monastery

14:26

Circuit court upholds Estonian journalist's treason conviction

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08.10

3 sisters jailed for accepting bribes at Russian-Estonian border crossing

09:59

Russia's GRU parcel bomb operation traced to Estonia

07.10

EU heads of state meeting in Tallinn to bring traffic restrictions

07.10

Italy makes squad changes ahead of World Cup qualifier clash with Estonia

08.10

Tallinn Airport: Ryanair's flight cancellations are pressure and scare tactics Updated

05.10

Estonia, EU introducing new entry/exit system from October 12

08.10

City of Tallinn buys €6.2 million historic property to house business incubator

08.10

Estonian Defense League member jailed for collaborating with Russian intelligence Updated

13:33

Two die in Tartu County road traffic accident

07.10

Study: Nearly half of teachers plan to change jobs in the coming years

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo