Study: Turbines' audible noise bothering locals instead of infrasound

For years, one of the main concerns in public debates over wind farm construction has been the fear of unknown and inaudible infrasound, which many assume causes various health problems. To clarify the issue, researchers in environmental health at the University of Tartu conducted a systematic review of existing studies.

"We looked up the best research currently available worldwide on this topic and analyzed what the data actually shows," explained University of Tartu environmental health professor Hans Orru on ETV's "Terevisioon."

The results regarding infrasound were clear. "The link with infrasound was quite straightforward — it has no effect. In none of the experiments, even those involving much stronger infrasound, was any negative health impact observed," said environmental health specialist Triin Veber. She added that the team reviewed 13 high-quality studies in total, and based on these, it can be confidently said that there is no reason to fear infrasound.

Some of the analyzed studies even showed potential positive effects of infrasound — for instance, improved sleep, better mood and a greater sense of well-being among participants. However, Veber noted that the authors themselves considered these links likely to be statistical coincidences. What matters most, she emphasized, is that no harmful effects were observed in any of the studies.

Audible noise what's really bothering people

Although the study dispelled the myth that infrasound is harmful, that doesn't mean wind farms have no impact at all. The analysis confirmed that the real issue is ordinary, audible noise. "We did find links related to audible noise. Sleep disturbances are influenced specifically by the fact that people can hear it," said Triin Veber.

Some studies also suggested a possible link with cardiovascular diseases, but the researchers noted that data is still limited and the connection has not been sufficiently proven.

Because the human ear cannot detect infrasound, it's easy to assume that people are affected by this mysterious, inaudible sound. "In reality, it's the audible noise that people hear and that affects them," explained Hans Orru. According to Veber, various hypotheses have been proposed about the effects of infrasound, which is a normal part of scientific inquiry — but those hypotheses have spread prematurely. "It's important to have hypotheses, but none of them have been proven," she said.

At the same time, people's concerns cannot simply be dismissed as psychosomatic or imagined. "If a person feels disturbed, then they are disturbed," Orru stressed. He said the reasons for this discomfort go beyond noise alone. A major factor is uncertainty about the future — where and how many turbines will be built.

A sense that local residents aren't being adequately included in planning processes also plays a role. "If the local population is strongly opposed, then even if the wind farm is built, it will cause significant disturbance in the future, simply because [residents] don't want it there," Orru added.

The study's authors concluded that the solution lies in open communication and community involvement. "We need to involve local people much more, be honest with them, talk about the impacts and think more carefully at the national level about how many wind farms we actually need," Orru said. He believes wind farms should be located in areas with fewer residents and that offshore wind farms should be taken more seriously, as they are much less likely to cause disturbances.

