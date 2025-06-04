X!

Sopi-Tootsi wind farm noise pollution study finds no infringements

Sopi-Tootsi wind farm in Estonia. Photo is illustrative.
Sopi-Tootsi wind farm in Estonia. Photo is illustrative. Source: Verner Vilgas/ERR
A noise pollution study conducted by the Health Board at a large wind farm in southwest Estonia has found that sound generated does not exceed permissible levels. The study was the largest of its kind conducted in Estonia to date.

Kadri Juhkam, head of the Health Board's western region, said audible noise, infrasound, and low-frequency noise were all measured at the 38-turbine Sopi-Tootsi onshore wind farm in Pärnu County.

"The level of audible noise measured outdoors did not exceed permissible limits in any residential area. Similarly, the audible noise near the turbines was at a fairly normal level. /.../ Additionally, low-frequency noise was measured inside people's homes, and we can say that the level of low-frequency noise did not exceed the recommended levels," Juhkam told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"Measurements were taken of audible noise outdoors as well as low-frequency noise indoors. Infrasound was also measured near the turbines, around people's homes, and inside homes. Measurements were conducted at 16 different points: Three were reference points, two were located near or around the wind park, and five measurement points were inside people's homes. Six measurement points were in the yards of dwellings. The selection of the day for measurement also considered wind speed, wind direction, and precipitation to exclude factors that could distort the noise measurements," she continued.

Juhkam added the measurements were carried out in locations closest to the wind park, such as Metsaküla, Viluvere, and Tootsi borough.
The noise study was the most extensive of its kind in Estonia to date and ran from late March to late April.

Madis Koit, mayor of Põhja-Pärnumaa rural municipality, said that the municipality certainly wanted the measurements to go ahead at Sopi-Tootsi.

"The results indeed showed that the modeling done during impact assessments does not differ significantly from real measurements once the park is completed. And it was found that there has been no exceeding of limits as a result of the wind park. So now we have this knowledge, and we will certainly take it into account when proceeding with further areas," Koit said.

Enefit Green, which operates the Sopi-Tootsi facility, said the results indicate that noise modeling carried out during the environmental impact assessment is reliable, though in the case of larger wind parks, baseline measurements should also be carried out in the future.

Enefit Green board member Innar Kaasik said: "Before a wind park is built, measurements should be conducted in the natural environment under standard conditions, so that later there is a reference for use in noise modeling and to verify after the wind park is completed," he said.

Onshore and offshore wind farm developments at various locations in Estonia have at times attracted pushback from local residents concerned over noise pollution and the impact on the landscape.

--

Editor: Marko Tooming, Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

public broadcasters launch news portal

