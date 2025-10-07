X!

Companies say state loan guarantee not enough for energy investments

News
A render of GE Hitachi BWRX-300 nuclear reactors.
A render of GE Hitachi BWRX-300 nuclear reactors. Source: Fermi Energia
News

The Ministry of Climate plans a state loan guarantee to attract multibillion-euro energy projects like offshore wind farms and a nuclear plant. Developers say this alone isn't enough.

The state remains interested in bringing major energy projects to Estonia, such as offshore wind farms or nuclear power plants, but it will not offer direct subsidies. Banks, however, see such large-scale ventures as too risky. Now, the Ministry of Climate is preparing a measure under which the state would guarantee loans for these projects.

"A guarantee measure could help secure longer loan periods and reduce interest costs, but it still doesn't solve the main question: what will the electricity price be over the next 30 years? To use a home loan analogy — a guarantee always helps, but without proving a stable income, it's still very hard to get a bank loan. A guarantee alone definitely isn't enough. We need a buyer for the electricity or a state-backed guarantee that the electricity will have value — long-term contracts either directly with consumers or with the state," said Enefit Green's head of offshore wind energy, Johann-Gustav Lend.

Kalev Kallemets, CEO of Fermi Energia that is looking to build a nuclear power plant in Estonia, said that in nearly all European countries, nuclear power plants have been built with some form of state guarantee — such as loan guarantees or state loans.

"Practically the entire loan amount has to be guaranteed one way or another. If we estimate that a two-reactor plant would cost €3.4 billion and about two-thirds of that would be financed by loans, then all of that borrowing — whether through export credit or commercial loans — must be guaranteed. Without a guarantee, we most likely couldn't build it at all," Kallemets said.

The guarantee measure is not yet finalized and it is still unclear under what terms the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency (EIS) would provide guarantees for major investments.

"If there isn't enough revenue from electricity sales to cover loan payments, EIS would pay the missing amount. But EIS would then gain a claim against that same energy asset for the corresponding amount," said Minister of Energy Andres Sutt (Reform).

To create such a claim, the company would issue bonds to EIS. From the state's perspective, the guarantee would become self-sustaining.

"At present, we've proposed a term of up to 30 years, which would certainly allow the money to be repaid over time. And that's for a simple reason: electricity prices can't fall to zero or stay too low, because electricity's role in the economy is growing and demand is rising," Sutt said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Johanna Alvin

Related

play on October 9

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:57

Most Estonians lack clear stance on country's Israel-Palestine policy

13:21

ERR in Denmark: Russia invested in undermining Danes' sense of security

12:44

EU heads of state meeting in Tallinn to bring traffic restrictions

11:31

Companies say state loan guarantee not enough for energy investments

10:50

Is it still possible to find a daily lunch special for €5 in Tallinn?

10:28

Official: Southern Europe fears defense funds all going to eastern flank

09:56

Europe's first cross-border heating link opens between Estonia and Latvia

09:00

Estonia inflation at 5.2 percent in September, driven by rising food prices

08:24

ERR in Ukraine: Brigades redeployed to Pokrovsk from quieter zones

06.10

Estonian basketball stars shine at home and away

be prepared!

Most Read articles

05.10

Estonia, EU introducing new entry/exit system from October 12

06.10

MP: Merkel is not the only German official to blame Poland, Baltics for Ukraine war

06.10

Estonia has missed several chances to bring in major manufacturing

06.10

FM: Full-scale war fault of Russian imperialism and Europe turning a blind eye

02.10

Secret Soviet factory in Estonia offered luxury perks at deadly cost

03.10

Employers: All hands needed in Estonia, including foreign labor

10:50

Is it still possible to find a daily lunch special for €5 in Tallinn?

06.10

Finance ministry: Gambling operators in Estonia now biggest money laundering risk

06.10

Price of electricity to fluctuate wildly on Tuesday

06.10

Building an unbreachable drone wall is impossible, says EDF chief

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo