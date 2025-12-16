X!

Wizz Air wants to become a leading airline at Tallinn Airport

Tallinn Airport.
Tallinn Airport. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Low-cost airline Wizz Air is aiming to become one of the leading carriers serving Tallinn and the company has recently opened several new routes, a spokesperson said on Monday.

The company has launched several new routes in recent months to Krakow, Venice, Budapest, and Vilnius. The airline will begin flying five times a week from Tallinn to Gdansk starting in May.

Wizz Air, which focuses on the Central and Eastern European market, has 38 bases in 19 countries and operates nearly 200 routes across more than 50 countries. This year, they served 72 million passengers.

"We plan to become one of the leading airlines in Tallinn, Estonia. We will grow, and we will for sure announce something [new routes] but in the future. For now, we have announced five new routes to four countries, so let's wait for the future. But, we are pretty optimistic about our plan in Estonia," said Wizz Air communications director Gabrielle Imperiale following a press conference.

"Our strategy is clear – for the moment, we are focusing on medium- and low-range travel," he added.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

