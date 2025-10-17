Wizz Air announces 3 Tallinn – Budapest flights a week from December

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air is set to launch flights from Tallinn to Budapest three times a week starting December 11.

The flight from Tallinn to Budapest takes around 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Last week, Wizz Air also announced that it will begin operating daily direct flights from Tallinn to Vilnius from December 12. From May next year, there will be 5 Wizz Air flights a week from the Estonian capital to Gdansk, Poland.

In addition, the airline will fly 3 times a week to Krakow from October 26, twice a week to Venice from December 3, and 5 times a week to London until mid-October, after which it will reduce the frequency to 3 times a week.

According to Tallinn Airport Management Board Member Eero Pärgmäe, t, it is encouraging to see that Wizz Air recognizes the growth potential of Tallinn Airport and is looking to expand in this market.

"Daily direct flights to Vilnius will certainly support business relations between the two countries. In addition, it creates a great opportunity for a quick city getaway — for Estonians to Lithuania and for Lithuanians to Estonia — as ticket prices start from €14.99. Vilnius offers rich cultural experiences, pleasant walks in the old town, and excellent culinary delights, making it an ideal destination for a citybreak," said Pärgmäe.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!