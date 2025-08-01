X!

Wizz Air to launch Tallinn-Krakow flights in October

Krakow, Poland.
Krakow, Poland. Source: Alina Braha from Pixabay
Budget airline Wizz Air will begin operating flights between Tallinn and the southern Polish city of Krakow three times a week later this year.

Tallinn Airport said the flights will take place on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from October 26.

Departures from Krakow will be at 12:45 p.m., and from Tallinn at 4:15 p.m.

Between December 9 and January 11, flights will run four days a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Krakow is one of Poland's oldest cities, and its historic Old Town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

In addition to the Krakow route, Wizz Air also flies from Tallinn to London four times a week.

Editor: Helen Wright

