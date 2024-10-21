The odd case of the Viljandi County unsolicited donated chickens

While livestock rustling may be a concern at times for some who farm, a recent case in Viljandi County saw more-or-less the opposite of that happening, Postimees reported .

Last Saturday afternoon, a man was observed driving up to a farm near the town, then taking out around half-a-dozen live chickens, dumping them over the fence into the farmer's property, then speeding off.

A witness had posted in a local social media group, describing how the man unloaded the chickens from the car and nudged them into the field before away.

Thanks to the sun being low in the sky, the witnesses, the farming couple themselves, could not get a clear line of sight on man or his vehicle, only noting that it seemed to be a dark, van-like car, with a large dog inside.

Fortunately, the chickens, seven in all, were unharmed and are doing well at their de facto adopted home; the family has erected an enclosure where the birds are now comfortable and showing no signs of stress, Postimees reported.

