Gallery: 'Barbie' movie premieres in Estonia

Based on the eponymous doll, "Barbie," a live-action fantasy comedy directed by Greta Gerwig, had its Estonian premiere at Apollo Cinema at Tallinn's Ülemiste Shopping Center on Wednesday night.

"Barbie," the first live-action feature-length film about toymaker Mattel's famous doll and character, features Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starring as Barbie and Ken, joined by America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Will Ferrell.

The film was co-written by Gerwig — previously nominated for Academy Awards for "Lady Bird" (2017) and "Little Women" (2019) — and Noah Baumbach.

The Estonian premiere on Wednesday was hosted by singer Tuuli Rand and DJed by Rahel. Also opened at the event was an exhibition dedicated to Barbie dolls which will remain up through the end of August.

"Barbie" premieres in theaters worldwide on Friday.

"Barbie" the movie premiered in Estonia on Wednesday. July 19, 2023. Source: Erlend Štaub

