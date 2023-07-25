Barbie movie sets new Estonian opening weekend record

More than 30,000 cinema-goers watched Greta Gerwig's new film "Barbie" on its opening weekend, setting a new record for 2023.

In total, 30,256 people viewed the film, released on Friday, overtaking the previous record set by "Melchior the Apothecary: The Executioner's Daughter" ("Apteeker Melchior: Timuka tütre") with 26,876 visits.

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer", which also opened in cinemas last Friday, sold 13,118 tickets over the weekend.

Data from the Estonian Film Foundation show "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1", Ukrainian children's animation "Mavka. The Forest Song", and "Elemental" were also popular.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!