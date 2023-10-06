Soon-to-be released MS Estonia TV drama gets pre-screening in Tallinn

News
Andris Feldmanis and Livia Ulman.
Andris Feldmanis and Livia Ulman. Source: ERR
News

"Estonia," a television drama portraying the tragic events of the small hours of September 28, 1994, when the MS Estonia ferry sank in heavy seas in the Baltic and with a loss of 852 lives, premieres on domestic TV later this month.

"Estonia" was filmed last year and, with a total budget of €15.4 million, it is one of the costliest Scandinavian-made TV dramas ever.

Directed by Måns Månsson (Sweden) and Juuso Syrjö (Finland), with creative director Miikko Oikkonen, Estonian screenwriters Livia Ulman and Andris Feldmanis, who are also a couple, talked to weekly Maaleht ahead of the release.

While "Estonia" screens with Telia Inspira on October 15, the first two parts (of eight) were given a preview showing to invited guests at the Solaris Apollo cinema in Tallinn last week.

Andris Feldmanis told Maaleht that the presentation is both a convincing recreation, sensitively done, yet which also depicts the events of that fateful night in a way that will give viewers a new perspective.

While their was plenty to discuss, the project fortunately did not lead to any tension or arguments at home, between Ulman and Feldmanis, the latter said.

"In the outset, you don't immediately discuss the story or chain of events or specific scenes; instead, you look for what areas could be interesting whatsoever, and why," Feldmanis explained.

"Neither of us has a formal film education. We have both attended workshops, but in general we are pretty free and self-taught," Ulman added.

What is unusual about "Estonia", Maaleht reports, was its unresolved nature, in that question marks over the official version of events regarding the sinking remain; Ulman cited "Zodiac" (2007) as a precedent – albeit not about a maritime disaster, but rather a San Francisco Bay area-based serial killer from the late 1960s through to the 1970s (though the movie does imply a culprit – ed.).

Other Estonians involved in the production include Matis Mäesalu and Eva Gramakovski, costume designer Jaanus Vahtra, make-up artist Kaire Hendrikson, casting director Piret Toomvap -Schönberg, and VFX supervisor Heiki Luts, while actors Kaspar Velberg, Rain Simmul, Doris Tislar, Gert Raudsepp, Egon Nuter, Juhan Ulfsak and others appear in the production.

The Estonian producers are Riina Sildos and Elina Litvinova.

The full Maaleht piece (in Estonian) is here.

Notwithstanding the ongoing doubts about the chain of events with the MS Estonia's sinking, an official investigation dive using robots earlier this year concluded that there was no reason to refute the official explanation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Maaleht

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:40

Some Ida-Viru schools asked bonuses for teachers without Estonian skills

17:09

Ministries asked to cut car fleet expenses

16:45

Tobias' rediscovered original version of 'Jonah' to premiere in Tallinn

16:18

PPA intercept, halt illegal Setomaa drone flight

15:47

British Army brigade commander gets further acquainted with EDF division set-up

15:28

Estonian government approves ban on cybutryne-based anti-fouling paints

15:01

Soon-to-be released MS Estonia TV drama gets pre-screening in Tallinn

14:27

Strong winds, rain, storms forecast across Estonia this weekend

14:25

EDF colonel: Fall weather conditions will impact fighting in Ukraine

13:40

Finance minister: Draft car tax bill more focused on environmental impact

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.10

Finland's ChatGPT equivalent begins to think in Estonian as well

05.10

Estonia's Rail Baltic terminals will initially be built as empty boxes

05.10

Survey: Attitudes among Russian Estonians to Russia's war against Ukraine

04.10

Employers union wants to reduce next year's minimum wage rise

05.10

Estonian gas station chains cut fuel prices at the pump on Thursday

05.10

Kallas to German media: A second Trump presidency would change much

03.10

Kasparov to ERR: Every engineer that leaves Russia means one fewer missile

05.10

Narva elects new city mayor

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: