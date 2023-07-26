Estonia dive survey conclusion: Nothing found to refute official narrative

News
MS Estonia's bow ramp arrives in Paldiski on July 25, 2023.
MS Estonia's bow ramp arrives in Paldiski on July 25, 2023. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

An investigation at the wreck-site of the MS Estonia ferry which concluded Tuesday has not found any evidence that would contradict the official version of events surrounding the 1994 sinking, ETV show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reports.

For instance, one theory that an explosion was behind the disaster, which claimed 852 lives, has been debunked, so far as the latest survey has unveiled, head of the Estonian Safety Investigation Bureau (OJK) Märt Ots told AK in a short interview which follows in its entirety.

AK interviewer Priit Kuusk: Is it your belief that you will now get definitive answers, sufficient to convince even the most committed of conspiracy theorists?

Märt Ots: I really hope so, since this investigation was a success. And if we go back in time, the current research started in 2020 after the discovery of a major breach in the Estonia's starboard side, meaning this hole had to be thoroughly investigated. We obtained a metal cutout from the ruputure, and we even managed to pilot a dive robot inside the wreck of the Estonia, to examine thoroughly all these places from the outside and inside; to film.  My desire is that we can at least get a definite answer on that now. And since we have other physical evidence too, I really hope that we can provide definitive answers about the tragedy.

Kuusk: The final report is still under preparation, but can something concrete be said even now - for example, in order to rule out the involvement of UFOs, or submarines?

Ots: Insofar as the current investigation goes, I can say that we have found no evidence that would falsify the official report. We found no traces of explosives at the site, for example. This is perhaps very clearly proven by the fact that when we were able to enter the car deck from the outside, to see through this hole, for example, where the hold is situated, how the vehicles are positioned, what the other circumstances are, we didn't observe any traces of explosives there, nor did we see that any other object had entered at that oint.  So in this regard, I think that with this new knowledge, I can't add anything further.

Märt Ots. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

When will your final report be ready and, presumably, confirm the official theory on the sinking?

We want to carry out the final report thoroughly and rather take a little more time than by rushing it. We plan to carry out a digital modeling of the vessel next year, to calculate accurately and digitally how the ship sank. I think this should give provide some highly accurate answers, using today's computing tech.

But not before next year then?

I hope we will have this digital model ready within the next year. And the final report, I would venture to pledge, will not be ready before the end of next year, ie. not before 2025.

The raising of the bow ramp on Tuesday certainly brings great emotional significance for many. What should be done with it?

I would donated it to the Maritime Museum (Meremuuseum). Of course, this is a matter for the government, as the Maritime Museum is a state-funded institution. It all depends on what they want to do with the ramp (a critical part of the vessel's failure and the resulting compromise of buoyancy on that night in September 1994-ed.).

If you want my own private point of view then yes, 30 years have passed, but this accident is still too soon and too sad an event for many people, which means I would not recommend setting it up as a museum exhibit right now.

The final report from the original, official MS Estonian disaster investigation committee stated that the ship sank due to design flaws: The bow visor (which is housed in a museum in Sweden-ed.) fasteners were too weak and sheared off due to the impact of large waves in stormy seas; the vehicle ramp was connected to this visor.

The recently-concluded investigation was headed by the OJK and its Swedish equivalent, the SHK, under the auspices of Finnish authorities and contracted by Norwegian private-sector firm. It made use of dive robots and other tech not available in 1994.

The bow ramp was raised Tuesday and taken to Paldiski.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera', interviewer Priit Kuusk.

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:07

Parmas: Procedural restrictions as gauge of the trustworthiness of power

12:27

Tallinn hit by heavy rainfall and extensive flooding Tuesday night

11:59

Committee wants plain-language EU legislation briefs from government

11:28

New market player Hoog brings e-scooters to streets of Türi

10:44

Ministry plan to bill refugees who drop out of language courses criticized

10:28

State aims to make package recycling more convenient for the public

10:09

Bank of Estonia: Domestic card transactions up slightly in Q2 2023

09:03

Norstat poll: Eesti 200 rating drops to lowest point in last three years

08:47

Environment expert: Climate change spells need to alter, adapt actions

08:41

Car tax plans heighten interest in getting rid of scrap vehicles

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.07

Photos: MS Estonia bow ramp raised Updated

25.07

Rail Baltic: Chances of taking a train to Pärnu in 2030 at 70-80 percent

23.07

MS Estonia wreck investigation team raise more never-before-seen items

25.07

Central Tallinn road work uncovers 18th century bridge

25.07

Police ban Russian war propaganda-related public meetings in Narva

24.07

Infant intoxication cases on the rise again in Estonia

25.07

Barbie movie sets new Estonian opening weekend record

25.07

Baltics agree to move up European power grid synchronization target

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: