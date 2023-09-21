Analysis: MS Estonia wreck damaged after hitting seabed

News
Photo: OJK/TalTech
News

Based on computational modeling by Tallinn University of Technology researchers, a report presented on Thursday suggests that the Estonia's starboard side was damaged by the ship's collision with the seafloor.

The study's lead author, Professor of Marine Structures and Technology Kristjan Tabri, explained that a computational method was used to simulate the ship's sinking and its impact with the seafloor, while assessing structural deformations and damage.

The main finding of the study is that the ship sustained extensive damage as a consequence of the impact with the seafloor, even though the contact was nearly static. The ship was damaged by both soft seafloor and hard bedrock.

The ship's stern and midsection have the most severe structural damage. The location of the damage predicted in the simulation corresponds closely with the actual location of the holes.

Based on the results of the computational modeling, the researchers at the Technical University of Helsinki estimate that the most likely scenario is that the starboard holes were caused by a collision with the seabed.

One of the primary goals of the study was to determine the cause of the damage to the ship's starboard side, said Tauri Roosipuu, lead expert of the Safety Investigation Center (Ohutusjuurdluse Keskus, OJK) project. "The study modeled the collision of the ferry with the seabed and assessed the structural deformations resulting from the collision. Based on calculations, we wanted to find out what would happen to the hull and its structure in the event of such a collision," he explained.

For this purpose, the digital twin of the MS Estonia and the surrounding seabed were modeled. Since the seabed surrounding the wreck has very different characteristics, ranging from very soft sediments to non-deformable rocks, relevant ground parameters were also taken into account when building the model.

In order to simulate realistic motions and sinking trajectory in calculations, a simplified computational model was built solely for estimating the ship's sinking velocity to the seabed. "The study tackles a number of challenges associated with simulating a ship collision with a soft seafloor at a depth of approximately 80 meters. Modeling a ship collision with a softer seabed is neither a common nor necessary procedure in ship design and operation; so it was necessary to device a method for combining the particulars of two distinct disciplines, naval architecture and geology, within a single computational environment," Tabri explained.

Modelling of the damages:

"In the context of the Estonia ferry disaster, the modeling of the ship's contact was the first study of its kind; in the 1990s, the initial phase of the accident was modeled up to the loss of buoyancy, and in the 2000s, detailed models filled the ship with water, but not to the point of collision with the seabed. Now we've reached the final stage of sinking," Tabri added.

To carry out the study, the Center for Safety Investigation launched an international tender. The main contractor for the study was Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), supported by contractors Foreship OÜ and MEC Engineering Solutions OÜ, and external partners from Stockholm University and Finland. The contract for a total value of €244,850 (excluding VAT) was signed on August 30, 2022, and the work was handed over on August 31 this year.

In 2020, video footage was released showing previously unknown damage to the starboard hull of the ferry Estonia. As a result of this information, the Estonian Safety Investigation Bureau, the Swedish Accident Investigation Authority and the Finnish Safety Investigation Authority launched a preliminary assessment of the new circumstances of the Estonia ferry disaster. As part of the preliminary assessment, Tallinn University of Technology and partners were commissioned to conduct a study on the impact of seabed exposure on ships.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Kristina Kersa

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:24

Analysis: MS Estonia wreck damaged after hitting seabed

18:54

Vikerraadio marks European Day of Languages with 'Three Jolly Fellows' quiz

18:30

Government planning new tender for 'environmental house'

17:55

Estonian nature folklore website publishes Estonian heritage in translation

17:34

Kallas would be only candidate for Reform Party chair this November

17:17

Estonian government plans to reduce senior civil servant salary increases

16:30

Estonian men's national football team down five spots in FIFA rankings

15:58

Government borrowing requirement for 2024 will be €1.16 billion

15:55

Research: Estonian scientists create model that helps turn waste into food

15:27

SDE chair: There's quite a lot in this budget we're not happy about

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.09

Gallery: Tallinn Airport planning major new development, terminal building

19.09

Northern lights seen over Estonia Monday night

20.09

Audit: Nordica's fate shows Estonian state's shortcomings as airline owner

20.09

Central bankers slam Estonian government, commercial banks' dividends deal

20.09

Electricity prices to stay higher in Estonia than Finland for several years

20.09

Sangaste Castle to be put up for auction, opening price €2.6 million Updated

20.09

Kersna: You have to stand up for your people, but only to a certain point

11:43

Senior defense figure quits Center Party over security concerns Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: