Survey to map seabed around MS Estonia wreck

A seabed survey using high-resolution sonar will soon start to map the location around the MS Estonia in the Baltic Sea to try and understand how the ferry sank.

Agencies in Estonia, Sweden, and Finland will carry out the survey on an approximately four-square-kilometer area to get an accurate overview of the journey the passenger ferry made to the seabed.

It will try and identify as many ship-related objects lying around the wreck as possible. This will help to determine the path it took.

The activity will be conducted between November 24 and December 3, Estonia's Safety Investigation Center said.

Norwegian company Reach Subsea AS will carry out the work, which also led the investigation work at the wreck in July. The research vessel Skagerak, owned by the University of Gothenburg and operated by Northern Offshore Services, will be used.

