TV series about MS Estonia ferry disaster chosen for Toronto Film Festival

The television series
The television series "Estonia" is set to premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival. Source: Press materials
"Estonia," a television drama series telling the story of the sinking of the MS Estonia ferry and subsequent joint investigation by the Estonian, Finnish and Swedish authorities, has been selected for the primetime program of the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The eight-part drama series was created in collaboration between film companies from Finland (Fisher King), Estonia (Amrion), Sweden (Kärnfilm) and Belgium (Panache Productions). The series explores the circumstances of the MS Estonia ferry disaster from the perspectives of several different characters.

The story begins with the rescuers out at sea and moves on to the crew and passengers, with survivors, family members, politicians and journalists all having their own stories to tell.

"The treatment of such a sensitive subject needs to be balanced, respectful and artistically captivating, but at the same time keep an international audience in mind," said Riina Sildos, the Estonian producer of the series.

"I believe this was only possible due to the common vision of filmmakers from the three countries most affected by the Estonia disaster. It is also important to mention that Estonia is not able to develop such a large-scale series project on its own, and it can only do so as a co-producer. We are very happy to be involved in such a large and important project."

"Estonia" was filmed last year in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Belgium and Turkey. The series has a total budget of €15.4 million, making it one of the most expensive TV series ever made in Scandinavia."

The series was directed by Måns Månsson (Sweden) and Juuso Syrjö (Finland), with creative director Miikko Oikkonen and executive producers Matti Halonen and Johannes Saarinen of Fisher King (Finland) also involved.

A number of Estonian actors also appear in the series.

The 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) takes place this September, with more information available here.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

