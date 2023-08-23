Film location managers with Hollywood experience tour South Estonia

Actors John David Washington and Robert Pattinson in a scene from the Christopher Nolan-directed blockbuster 'Tenet' (2020), partly filmed on location in Tallinn.
Actors John David Washington and Robert Pattinson in a scene from the Christopher Nolan-directed blockbuster 'Tenet' (2020), partly filmed on location in Tallinn. Source: outnow.ch/Warner Bros. Ent.
An international delegation of film location managers recently visited Estonia and were treated to a tour of the south of the country, passing on their own knowledge and experience in addition to absorbing much from Estonia during their visit, daily Postimees reports.

Those involved had in the past helped find locations for blockbusters such as "Mission Impossible," "Dune," "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Tenet," the latter included scenes shot in Tallinn, Postimees reports on its English-language page.

The Tartu Film Fund hosted the event August 19-20, with attendees coming from the U.S., Canada, Germany and the U.K. and meeting with local film professionals during a tour of Southern Estonia, including Valga, Võru and Tartu on the itinerary.

Tartu Film Fund manager Kulli Hansen said: "We had the opportunity to look behind the scenes of Hollywood films and understand how work is done in the search for shooting locations and what we have to offer in order to meet the expectations and needs that major films have coming to the region," going on to praise the visitors' professionalism and interest in the region and in Estonian film.

The visiting filmmakers also got to see the Estonian National Museum (ERM), and the National Archives in Tartu, as well as Tartu itself and its famous university, where they also held a panel discussion.

