Filming for 1930s cross-channel swim movie starts in Estonia

News
"Rootsi torpeedo" filming in progress on Toila beach. Source: ERR
News

Principal photography for a movie being co-produced by four countries has started at Toila beach, Ida-Viru County, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Monday.

The movie's name in Estonian is "Rootsi torpeedo" ("The Swedish Torpedo"), director Frida Kempff told AK it represents the story of one woman's dream, and the fulfillment of that dream.

The woman in question was Swedish long-distance swimmer Sally Bauer (1908-2001), who became the first Scandinavian woman to swim across the English Channel, a feat accomplished in 1939.

Producer Elina Litvinova told AK that Toila, close to Jõhvi, was chosen as filming location due to its resemblance to beaches found on the South Coast of England.

Filming was supported to the tune of €4.5 million, thanks to Viru Filmifond (Viru Film Fund).

Fund coordinator Piia Tamm said that this both helped present Ida-Viru County to the wider world and permitted local people involved in the industry or related areas of business to gain experience.

"Rootsi torpeedo" should hit the cinema screens in autumn 2024.

Litvinova said the crew of 60 included actors, primarily from Denmark, Sweden and Finland, as well as Estonia.

The movie is also being filmed on 16mm film rather than on a digital camera, which, Litvinova said, gives it a more authentic feel.

One Estonian actor, Priit Orav, playing an extra, said landing the role was quite straightforward and involved sending a headshot and trying out for the period costume – in his case of a Royal Navy rating.

The Viru Filmfond site is here.

Sally Bauer first swam the English Channel in 1939, in a time of 15 hours and 22 minutes.

Bauer recreated her feat in 1951, swimming the English Channel again, in a faster time, of 14 hours and 40 minutes.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera', reporter Rene Kundla.

Related

lihtsad uudised

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:51

Tallinn deputy mayor: Fall will be most difficult period for traffic

13:12

Regional affairs minister wants share of corporate tax for municipalities

12:36

Daily: Why does the Reform Party continue to be popular?

11:58

Gallery: Over 3,000 attend Narva August 20 song and dance festival

11:24

Ongoing effects of Ukraine war leave S&P Estonia rating unchanged at AA-

11:00

Dozens more wind turbines to be added to Estonia's 150 in next few years

10:29

Brigadier General: Ukrainian forces involved in 'cruel and dirty' work

09:18

Dailies examine Eesti 200 internal feuding

08:51

Estonia has no plans to handle hazardous waste collection centrally

08:00

Mark Lajal to face Filip Misolic in US Open debut match

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

21.08

Estonian Methodist Church quits UMC over LGBT rights

21.08

Electricity prices in Estonia and Finland rise to €400 Tuesday noon

19.08

UN experts: Transition to teaching in Estonian may violate human rights

21.08

EU demands substantial fines for late directive implementation in Estonia

21.08

Over 300 Estonian companies still export to Russia

21.08

Võrklaev: Car registration tax is not enough, annual tax is also needed

21.08

Expert: Avian flu situation in Estonia as critical as in Finland

21.08

Ratings special: Same-sex marriage issue behind Isamaa, EKRE support shift?

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: