'Barbie' box office receipts in Estonia exceed the 100,000-mark

The Greta Gerwig-directed summer box office hit "Barbie" has seen 103,940 views at Estonian cinemas over the preceding three-week period, ERR's Kultuur portal reported Monday.

Newly released movies in Estonia include "Meg 2: The Trench," which so far has accrued 6,650 cinema visits, and Disney's "Haunted Mansion" (1,248).

"Barbie"'s main rival this summer, the Christopher Nolan-directed "Oppenheimer," remains riding high in second place with 60,517 tickets sold in the three-week period, while "Elemental," an animation, has attracted 51,100 receipts, though over a much longer time-frame – eight weeks.

"Barbie" has grossed over a billion dollars at box offices worldwide, making Greta Gerwig the first woman ever to have crossed this mark, as a director.

