Rainer Sarnet's new 'kung-fu' comedy is coming to theaters in 2023

Rainer Sarnet's fifth feature film "The Invisible Fight" will have its international premiere in the main competition of the Locarno Film Festival on August 11. The international distribution rights were acquired by the Danish sales company Level K, with the first releases taking place in Helsinki and Tallinn.

Danish sales company Level K was also involved in the international distribution of Estonian films in the past. They were responsible for "Kalev" by Ove Musting, the Estonian-Icelandic co-production "Mihkel," and the animated film "Sipsik." Level K focuses on Scandinavian and Nordic cinema; they have distributed Anders Thomas Jensen's "Men and Chickens" and Alli Haapasalo's "Girl Picture."

According to an interview with Variety, Sarnet has always been captivated with 1970s cinema and made an effort to incorporate that aesthetic into his movies. "I love 1970s cinema and all the heavyweights: Fassbinder, Pasolini, Tarkovsky, Buñuel," he said, adding that despite the fact that many of his films can be described as genre cinema, he does not consider himself a genre director. "I studied kung fu films, but we didn't have the means, or interest, in making a 'pure' kung fu film," he said.

The film is set in 1973 in an Orthodox monastery and its central theme is heaven and earth coexisting. The story's protagonist is a car mechanic who becomes a monk. The film was produced in Estonia, Greece and Latvia on a budget of €2.7 million.

The film will be in Estonian cinemas from December 7.

Rainer Sarnet's "The Invisible Fight." Source: Iris Kivisalu

--

