Martin Scorsese retrospective to be held in Tallinn and Tartu this October

News
Martin Scorsese retrospective.
Martin Scorsese retrospective. Source: Allan Appelberg
News

In October, Tallinn's Sõprus Cinema (Kino Sõprus) and Tartu's Elektriteater will hold Estonia's largest ever retrospective, with the organizers planning to screen almost all of Marti Scorsese's movies during the event.

"Martin Scorsese is one of the few filmmakers working today, who has succeeded in combining a so-called 'authorial position' while also gaining commercial success in this way. In the 1970s, (Scorsese's) really sharp art-house movies costing a few million, gave him a so-called 'street reputation' and he was already able to  get his actors to the Oscars again and again, although he himself initially missed out," said Tristan Priimägi, curator of the Martin Scorsese retrospective.

"At the beginning of this century, however, Scorsese suddenly went to the next level. The cost of his films multiplied, and he started making more expensive films. These are really spectacular movies, often costing around $100 million and, crucially for Hollywood, usually returning several times that amount in profit."

"In doing the Scorsese retrospective, we are trying to follow his good example by not just showing the movies, but also talking about them, making sense of them and putting them in context. It is true that Scorsese's world is mainly the world of the USA, and New York in particular, but through this microcosm it is also possible to talk about all the big themes, culminating with what film is and why we need it," Priimägi added.

The Martin Scorsese retrospective will take place in Tallinn's Sõprus Cinema and Tartu's Elektriteater from October 9 to 30. In Tallinn, each of the movies will be introduced by the retrospective's curator Tristan Priimägi.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:06

Select committee invites head of prime minister's office to give evidence

16:51

Bigbank seven-month net profit up 23 percent to €20.7 million

16:28

Former PM: Võrklaev's moral dilemma doesn't enter into it

16:23

Võrklaev: Morally, I am not able to give extra funds to president's office

15:36

Latvian prime minister resigns

15:22

Tiit Riisalo: Public life should work without orders and bans

15:14

University of Tartu sacks dean Raul Eamets Updated

13:15

Martin Scorsese retrospective to be held in Tallinn and Tartu this October

12:30

Estonia's Kanepi and Lajal both fall in latest tennis rankings

12:17

As trial resumes, court closes latest Mailis Reps hearing to public

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13.08

Gallery: The Weeknd brings high energy to Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

07.08

Poland planning biggest military parade since Cold War era

10.08

Estonia now UK military's largest overseas deployment worldwide

15:14

University of Tartu sacks dean Raul Eamets Updated

13.08

Tallinn Ironman competitor dies after being hospitalized

12.08

Dean of Tartu University: My actions were wrong

13.08

Daily: Estonian supercar sets Porsche Ring track record

12.08

Isamaa foundation conducts unethical survey on behalf of Tartu University

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: