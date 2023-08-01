Gallery: Tartuff opening night draws 1,500 visitors

Tartuff 2023.
The opening night of the PÖFF love films festival Tartuff in the Tartu town Hall Square saw around 1,500 participants.

The festival was opened on July 31 by Tartuff manager Johan Kudu, Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas, PÖFF head Tiina Lokk and Marili Vihmann representing the European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024.

The opening title was Franz Malmsten's short "Üle piiri" (Over the Border) which was presented by producer Henry Laasalu.

The Estonian student film was followed by Michael Mann's classic crime thriller "Heat" at 11 p.m.

The festival will continue on August 1 with documentaries "Apolonia, Apolonia" and "Artem & Eva" showing at the Tartu Elektriteater art-house cinema. The Tuesday open air showing features Sacha Polak's "Silver Haze."

The festival, running from July 31 to August 5, will feature 20 films treating with all manner of manifestations of love. Five continents are represented, including countries like Mongolia, Chile and Morocco. The Tartu Town Hall Square has been fitted with over 1,000 chairs and a 128-square-meter screen for the festival's purposes.

Tartuff is the Baltics' biggest open air film festival that is held for the 18th time this year.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

