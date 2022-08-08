Tartuff 2022 attracts well over 11,000 attendees

Culture
XVII Annual Tartuff film festival opens in Tartu, Monday, August 1 2022.
XVII Annual Tartuff film festival opens in Tartu, Monday, August 1 2022. Source: Fotomorgaana / Tartuff
Culture

Close to 11,600 cinema goers attended the six-day PÖFF Armastusfilmide festival ("Love film festival"), or Tartuff, as it is colloquially known, regional daily Tartu Postimees reports. The festival ended Sunday.

Despite rainy weather on some days, the total represents part-recovery from the last pre-pandemic Tartuff, held in 2019, which attracted 15,000 visitors approximately, ERR's Kultuur portal additionally reports.

Tartuff manager Mirjam Võsaste told Tartu Postimees (link in Estonian) "The festival exceeded all expectations, and such pleasant and warm weather has not been seen during Tartuff for a long time."

"The audience was just as enthusiastic and hearty as they are every year, and it was a real pleasure to have held a festival of that kind. It was a pleasure to see that there were audiences and great interest for every film and event," she went on.

One of the highlights saw over 2,000 people view French-language movie from 2021, "La Place d'une autre" (English: "Secret Name", Estonian: "Saladus"), directed by Aurélia Georges, on the Friday night.

The movie also bagged the festival's audience prize followed by Polish director Konrad Aksinowicz's "Back to those days" and Carlos Saura's "The King of All the World", ERR's Kultuur portal reports.

The main Tallinn Black Nights (PÖFF) festival takes place in November.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

